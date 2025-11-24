EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Slender Man Stabber Morgan Geyser, 23, Arrested After Cutting Off Ankle Monitor and Escaping from Group Home

Police confirmed Geyser, 23, and a friend were found at a Thornton's truck stop in Posen, Illinois, about 20 miles south of Chicago, after officers responded to a report of two people loitering behind the building. There, they found Geyser and her friend sleeping on the sidewalk.

The Madison Police Department issued a statement confirming Geyser's capture.

"On November 23, at approximately 10:34 p.m., the MPD received confirmation that Morgan Geyser was taken into custody in the state of Illinois," the statement explained. "There is no longer a need to search for Morgan Geyser at this time."

The department also confessed they weren't aware Geyser was missing until nearly 12 hours after she left the group home in which she had been living following her release from custody earlier this year from Winnebago Mental Health Institute, a psychiatric hospital where she had spent the last seven years.

She was transferred to the home after three experts testified she had made progress battling mental illness.