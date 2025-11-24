EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Slender Man Stabber Morgan Geyser, 23, Arrested After Cutting Off Ankle Monitor and Escaping from Group Home
Nov. 24 2025, Published 12:50 p.m. ET
A Wisconsin woman convicted in the 2014 Slender Man stabbing has been recaptured after she escaped her group home over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can report.
Morgan Geyser was taken into custody in Illinois late Sunday night, after she cut off her Department of Corrections monitoring bracelet and fled from Madison Saturday night.
Morgan Geyser Caught Outside of Chicago
Police confirmed Geyser, 23, and a friend were found at a Thornton's truck stop in Posen, Illinois, about 20 miles south of Chicago, after officers responded to a report of two people loitering behind the building. There, they found Geyser and her friend sleeping on the sidewalk.
The Madison Police Department issued a statement confirming Geyser's capture.
"On November 23, at approximately 10:34 p.m., the MPD received confirmation that Morgan Geyser was taken into custody in the state of Illinois," the statement explained. "There is no longer a need to search for Morgan Geyser at this time."
The department also confessed they weren't aware Geyser was missing until nearly 12 hours after she left the group home in which she had been living following her release from custody earlier this year from Winnebago Mental Health Institute, a psychiatric hospital where she had spent the last seven years.
She was transferred to the home after three experts testified she had made progress battling mental illness.
The Victim Was Stabbed 19 Times
Geyser was 12 when she and a friend, Anissa Weier, also 12, lured their classmate Payton Leutner into the woods while playing hide-and-seek.
That's where stabbed Leutner 19 times and left her for dead in the woods. Leutner survived the attack and was able to crawl out of the woods to be rescued by a passerby.
The girls later told police that the fictional boogeyman Slender Man ordered the murder, or he would kill them and their families if they didn't carry out the crime.
Within weeks of her arrest, Geyser was diagnosed with early-onset schizophrenia and transferred to Winnebago, after she was committed for mental health treatment by a different judge in a separate civil proceeding.
Slender Man Inspired the Attack
According to police, Leutner was covered in stab wounds on her arms, legs, and torso. Her jacket was found soaked in blood. According to the Waukesha Police Department, Geyser and Weier had been plotting to kill Leutner for months.
Their plan originated from the mystical internet character, Slender Man. Their motive stemmed from the idea of appeasing the fictional character by killing a human being.
The Victim Nearly Died
The victim suffered two wounds to major arteries. One wound missed her heart by less than a millimeter. Other stab wounds went into her liver, stomach, and through her diaphragm.
Leutner spent six days in the hospital recovering from her injuries before she was released.
In February 2018, nearly four years later, the jury found both girls not guilty by reason of insanity. Weier was sentenced to 25 years in a mental institution. Geyser was sentenced to the maximum of 40 years in a state mental institution.