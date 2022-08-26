Scary Times! Five People Hospitalized After Six Flags Roller Coaster Malfunction

Earlier this summer, the El Toro roller coaster was ranked second by WPG Radio on a list of the state's scariest amusement park rides. “El Toro replaced Viper and opened to the public on June 11, 2006,” the ranking began. “When it opened, it had the steepest drop of any wooden roller coaster in the world at 76 degrees, until the record was broken by another ride called T Express in 2008 by one degree.”