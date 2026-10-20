singer songwriter adom is releasing house of memories one song at a time

But it’s the emotion in ADOM’s latest work that sets him apart. “THE UNKNOWN,” the first chapter of the new project, isn’t just another streaming single. It’s a full-on mood. The black-and-white video feels like a memory you can’t quite place, evoking a haunting nostalgia of the ’80s or ’90s. There’s vulnerability here, with pain and honesty that hit harder than any streaming-era hook. In an age obsessed with viral hits, ADOM is betting on something deeper: storytelling, substance, and a cinematic vision that dares to linger.

Each month, fans enter another room in House of Memories. Every song represents a different space within the album, while the music videos bring that world to life on screen. Together, the songs explore ADOM’s memories, connecting his past with the present. Throughout the project, ADOM carves out his own lane, unafraid to put his history and his heart front and center.

At ChromaWave Records, ADOM creates the music and visuals himself. His industry connections are part of the story, but the vision is entirely his own.

The momentum is real. His single “Ella Tiene el Cuerpo” debuted at #43 on the UK Official Singles Sales Chart and #28 on the Singles Downloads Chart. ADOM is making it clear he’s not coasting on past glories. He’s writing the next act as we watch.

The official video for “THE UNKNOWN” can be found on YouTube: Adom - THE UNKNOWN

More on ADOM and House of Memories at: adommusic.com