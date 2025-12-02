EXCLUSIVE: How Simone Biles' New Breast Implants Could Affect Her Competing in 2028 Olympics — as It Now Can Impact Her 'Strength and Power' Issues

The gymnastics world's GOAT, 28, hasn't ruled out chasing down more medals in the games, which will be held in Los Angeles . However, she would be doing so with a very different body than she had in her three previous Olympic appearances.

Simone Biles dramatically altered her professional gymnast body by getting a sizable breast augmentation , and two top plastic surgeons exclusively tell RadarOnline.com how that could affect her ability to compete in the 2028 Summer Olympics .

"However, I would imagine that someone at her level would be able to compensate for this concern alone," she adds.

"If she were not an elite athlete, the size of the implants themselves would not be an issue. The concern is how much more top-heavy it makes her frame. This could potentially alter her center of gravity," double board-certified Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Millicent Rovelo tells Radar .

Biles debuted her busty new look in a July 7 bikini photo. She went on to confess she underwent plastic surgery in an October 29 TikTok video and confirmed getting implants in a November 13 interview , admitting, "It's just feeling good about yourself and loving yourself."

"The real concern is the placement of the implants. She said that she placed them under the pectoralis muscle. This was likely done because she has very little fat or native breast tissue. If she had placed them over the muscle (subglandular or subfacial), the edges of the implant would have been very visible due to the very little soft tissue coverage that she has," Dr. Rovello says.

She explains the downside of subpectoral placement is its effect on the pectoralis muscle. Surgeons have to detach the muscle to make room for the implant partially. For most people, even most athletes, this isn’t a big issue.

"For someone who performs at her elite level, she really needs the full use of her pectoralis muscle to do activities in events like the uneven bars, tumbling, and vaulting. It does bring into question whether or not she really will be competing in the upcoming Olympics because this will definitely require her to make some adjustments and could potentially affect the strength and power of her upper body," Dr. Rovelo warns.