EXCLUSIVE: Simon Cowell 'Feels Backed into Corner' After Latest Attack Over 'Duty of Care Failure' by X Factor Contestant

Terry's comments followed remarks Cowell made on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast while promoting his Netflix docuseries Simon Cowell: The Next Act, in which he suggested most contestants achieved what they wanted from the show: fame and money.

But the frank exchange has reopened questions about accountability, mental health safeguards, and the power imbalance between aspiring performers and the industry figures who shape their careers.

In a three-minute video posted online, Terry responded directly to Cowell's comments.

He said: "Simon Cowell has basically done The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, and I just saw a clip where he says that people that have been on this show have it in for him because it didn't quite work out for them, and that we got what we wanted, which was fame and money."

Terry rejected that framing, saying: "I went on X Factor because I was a very young person with a dream, and I just wanted to sing and be an artist."