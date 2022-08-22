Your tip
Suspect Arrested For Killing Man In April He Claimed He Last Saw Asleep In Recliner, Authorities Say

Aug. 22 2022, Published 3:31 p.m. ET

A suspect was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man found dead in his Florida home last spring, Radar has learned.

Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Paul Mogilevsky, 48, on Aug. 19 and charged him with first-degree murder.

According to court documents obtained by WFLA, the victim was found dead on April 28, and a medical examiner said he was shot multiple times.

Mogilevsky allegedly told investigators that on the night the man was murdered, he and a second person, who authorities have not publicly named, brought him from Tampa to the victim's home in Pinellas County. He then claimed he left the victim in a recliner, where he fell asleep.

The investigation determined, however, the timeline of events didn’t add up, and a confidential witness claimed Mogilevsky planned the victim’s murder, according to deputies and reported by WFLA.

Authorities said evidence in the case also backed up the witness's claims.

