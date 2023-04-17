Shocking Video Shows Los Angeles Clippers Guard Russell Westbrook Erupting At Suns Fan In Foul-Mouthed Tirade
Los Angeles Clippers star Russell Westbrook lashed out at a Phoenix Suns fan during halftime of the NBA team’s first playoff game, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking outburst took place Sunday night while Westbrook was leaving the locker room just before starting the match’s second half.
According to a video of the incident, Westbrook cursed at the fan after he told the 34-year-old point guard to “take it like a man.”
“Watch your mouth, motherf-----, watch your mouth,” Westbrook shouted back before a security guard stepped in between the pair.
“Talk about it, be about it,” the fan told Westbrook as the Clippers star turned his back and walked away.
Although it is unclear what led to the tense exchange between Westbrook and the Suns' fan, a spokesperson for the Phoenix NBA team confirmed the incident is being investigated.
“We are aware of the incident that happened tonight and are conducting a review,” a spokesperson for the team said.
Duane Rankin, a reporter for the Arizona Republic, later explained that the verbal altercation took place in a lounge that visiting players use to cut through to access the visiting team locker room.
The fan was reportedly sitting in the lounge with his son when Westbrook walked in from the nearby locker room, at which point their brief – albeit fiery – exchange took place.
Despite Westbrook’s foul-mouthed tirade, the Clippers went on to beat the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night 115-110.
While speaking with reporters after the win, Westbrook failed to mention the verbal altercation earlier in the night. Instead, the Clippers guard spoke about his role in ensuring his team came out victorious during their first playoff game of the NBA post-season.
“My whole career, I pride myself every season on doing everything,” Westbrook told reporters. “Whatever is needed of me to win the game, I’ll do it.”
The Clippers are scheduled to face off against the Suns in Phoenix again on Tuesday night, after which point both teams will return to LA for Game 3 and Game 4 of the playoff series.