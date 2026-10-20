Shirtless Benson Boone's Bathtub Moment With Emily Austin Gets Flirty as Crowd Chants 'Pour It!'

Forget bottle service — Benson Boone went straight for bathtub service. The shirtless singer was reclining in a tub onstage during a celebration for Caliwater’s Dragon Fruit flavor when sports broadcaster Emily Austin joined him, setting up a cheeky exchange that sent the crowd into a frenzy. With Boone lying back and Austin holding the beverage, fans wasted little time making their wishes known. “POUR IT! POUR IT!” the audience chanted. Austin leaned over and tipped the drink directly into the singer’s mouth, giving the launch appearance an unexpectedly seductive edge — and the cheering spectators the payoff they were demanding. The product may have been the reason for the event, but its delivery method was an attraction all its own.

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A shirtless singer in an onstage bathtub is hardly a low-key promotional setup. Add Austin leaning over him while an audience chants instructions, and the scene becomes even harder to overlook. The broadcaster helped turn the elaborate staging into a playful two-person routine. Boone reclined, Austin poured, and the crowd supplied enough encouragement to make a simple sip feel like the main event. It was a departure from the settings typically associated with Austin's work. Her broadcasting background includes basketball and boxing, but this time the action involved a pop star, a drink, and a bathtub rather than a court or a ring. She nevertheless found herself right in the middle of it. The interaction’s flirty feel came from the close-up nature of the pour and the theatrical setup surrounding it. With Boone stretched out beneath her, Austin gave the audience a moment that was equal parts funny and suggestive.

No elaborate routine was needed. The crowd called for the pour; she followed through, and the spectators responded. For Boone, the appearance was tied to a beverage company he is involved with. The bathtub offered an eye-catching way to put the drink in front of fans, while Austin’s involvement added an unexpected crossover to the proceedings. A conventional taste test would have done the job. This version came with considerably more spectacle. Between the bare chest, the reclining pose and the crowd’s increasingly enthusiastic instructions, subtlety was clearly in short supply. Austin and Boone embraced the playful setup, giving the audience a brief moment of onstage chemistry alongside the product celebration. The final ingredient? A crowd more than happy to egg them on. That’s certainly one way to make a splash without leaving the tub.