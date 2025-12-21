EXCLUSIVE: Behind Sharon Osbourne's Revenge-Poo Habit — After She Almost Sent Her Feces to One of the World's Biggest Rockers for Defiling Ozzy's Memory

The famously fiery music manager, 73, was so incensed by prog rocker Roger's abuse she considered sending him "one of my Tiffany boxes."

Sharon Osbourne nearly posted Pink Floyd icon Roger Waters a box of her turd after he mocked her dead hubby Ozzy – and RadarOnline.com can reveal it is only part of her decades-long revenge poo antics.

She was referring to her habit of crapping in posh jewelry holders and sending them to reviewers and reporters who rubbed her up the wrong way.

Sharon said in the wake of Roger's Ozzy abuse: "He's crazy… he's definitely, definitely not wired right."

Referring to Roger's divorces and the fascist segment of the rocker's The Wall show, Sharon also spat: "Five wives later, and he hates everybody that's successful. He's stomping around in his pathetic homemade Nazi outfit. He's nuts. I was going to send him one of my Tiffany boxes."

But Sharon ended up thinking he wasn't worth one of her feces stunts.

She added: "Even that is a waste, to send s---- to him. It's a waste because he's really insignificant. But I just thought, anybody that passes has a family… you don't do that."