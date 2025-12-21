Your tip
Sharon Osbourne
EXCLUSIVE: Behind Sharon Osbourne's Revenge-Poo Habit — After She Almost Sent Her Feces to One of the World's Biggest Rockers for Defiling Ozzy's Memory

Sharon Osbourne’s bizarre revenge habit has resurfaced after a feud over her late husband Ozzy’s legacy.

Dec. 21 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Sharon Osbourne nearly posted Pink Floyd icon Roger Waters a box of her turd after he mocked her dead hubby Ozzy – and RadarOnline.com can reveal it is only part of her decades-long revenge poo antics.

The famously fiery music manager, 73, was so incensed by prog rocker Roger's abuse she considered sending him "one of my Tiffany boxes."

A History of Tiffany Box Tactics

Sharon Osbourne considered sending Roger Waters one of her infamous Tiffany box packages.

She was referring to her habit of crapping in posh jewelry holders and sending them to reviewers and reporters who rubbed her up the wrong way.

Sharon said in the wake of Roger's Ozzy abuse: "He's crazy… he's definitely, definitely not wired right."

Referring to Roger's divorces and the fascist segment of the rocker's The Wall show, Sharon also spat: "Five wives later, and he hates everybody that's successful. He's stomping around in his pathetic homemade Nazi outfit. He's nuts. I was going to send him one of my Tiffany boxes."

But Sharon ended up thinking he wasn't worth one of her feces stunts.

She added: "Even that is a waste, to send s---- to him. It's a waste because he's really insignificant. But I just thought, anybody that passes has a family… you don't do that."

Retaliation Against Friends and Family

She revealed she once sent critics boxes filled with her own feces.

Sharon's brother David once told how she crapped in Elton John's driveway in revenge for the Rocketman bedding a young bloke she fancied.

He added she also sent him one of her dirty protest Tiffany boxes for sending a note to Ozzy telling the rocker to keep his chin up after she had the singer arrested for threatening to strangle her to death – saying it's how she "always retaliates."

And in 2023, sharp-tongued Sharon told how she once took a dump in Ozzy's drug stash, leaving Ozzy so mad after discovering it he "nearly knocked a door off a hinge."

Sharon made her latest admissions about her poo habit on Piers Morgan Uncensored in her first interview since the passing of her spouse.

He died aged 76 in July after a gruelling battle with Parkinson's and the agony of repeated back surgeries.

War of Words with a Prog Rock Icon

Ozzy’s son Jack Osbourne publicly hit back at Waters online.

She also sneered about 82-year-old Roger: "He was great, but his greatness didn't last. He couldn't do any great music on his own."

Former Pink Floyd frontman Roger dismissed Ozzy's pioneering heavy metal band Black Sabbath weeks after the bat-biter's death.

Insisting he "couldn't care less" about the Paranoid rockers, he sneered: "I don't care about Black Sabbath, I never did, I have no interest. I couldn't care less. Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him, in his whatever that state that he was in his whole life… although he was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense."

Ozzy's grieving son Jack, 40, hit back at Roger online after the interview, huffing online: "Hey @rogerwaters. F--k you. How pathetic and out of touch you've become. The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bulls--t in the press."

The Osbournes also hit back at Roger by selling a "diss shirt" emblazoned with the message: "Another P---- in the Wall."

Sources said Sharon’s fiery response showed her passion remained undiminished

A source said: "Sharon has always been fiery, and despite her revenge tactics being gruesome and disgusting, it is actually good to see her grief over Ozzy's death hasn't robbed her of the fire in her belly.

"Her family should take comfort in the fact she still has enough energy at the moment to think about sending Roger Waters one of her famous boxes of poop and that she still has the passion to defend Ozzy's memory when she is exhausted with grief."

