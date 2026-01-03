EXCLUSIVE: World's Most Bitter Rock Feud Explodes As One of the Planet's Most Outrageous Rockers Lashes Out at 'Callous' Bandmates

John Lydon has reignited what sources told RadarOnline.com has become one of the planet's fiercest rock music's most enduring feuds by accusing his former Sex Pistols bandmates of cutting him off entirely after the death of his wife, a silence he has described as both hurtful and revealing. The punk frontman, 69, who rose to fame as Johnny Rotten in the late 1970s, said Pistols guitarist Steve Jones and bassist Glen Matlock, along with drummer Paul Cook, failed to contact him following the death of his wife Nora Forster, who died aged 80 in April 2023 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

'John Felt Abandoned'

Lydon had been Forster's full-time carer during the final two years of her life. He raged: "I expected some kind of connection when Nora died, but nothing." Sources close to the singer said the lack of contact deepened an already fractured relationship that has deteriorated further since the band resumed touring without him. One longtime associate claimed: "John felt abandoned at the lowest point of his life and feels his former bandmates have been totally callous. Whatever history they share, he thought basic human decency would prevail."

John Lydon Won't 'Ever Get Over' Wife's Death

Another source familiar with the situation added, "This wasn't about business or music. For John, it was personal, and the silence confirmed how far apart they really are. The rivalry between the Pistols is now one of the world's most bitter and fiercest rock feuds." Lydon has previously spoken openly about the toll of caring for Forster and the way her illness reshaped his outlook. Shortly before her death, he described the experience in stark terms, saying: "All the things I thought were the ultimate agony seem preposterous now." He added, "It's shaped me into what I am. I don't think I'll ever get over it. I don't see how I can live without her. I wouldn't want to. There's no point."

Pistols Reunion Without John Lydon Fuels Rift

Relations between Lydon and his former bandmates have remained tense for years, but the rift widened after the Pistols returned to the stage with Frank Carter, replacing Lydon on vocals. Lydon has repeatedly dismissed the reunion as hollow and disrespectful to the band's legacy. "It's almost malicious in its intent," he sneered last year. "And it's karaoke that's all it will ever be." He went on to criticize the group's failure to produce new material, adding: "Bloody hell, The Three Stooges in that band have had how many years to write some new songs? That's what I'd like to hear."

