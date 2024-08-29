Home > News > crime Caught on Camera: Creepy Moment Sex Offender Approached 10-Year-Old Girl in Home Depot and Telling Her ‘I Love Your Mickey Ears’ Source: Law & Crime; Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Police shared surveillance footage of child sex offender Kevin Hurley allegedly stalking a 10-year-old girl and her mother at a Home Depot in Miami. By: Todd Betzold Aug. 29 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Law enforcement in Florida said a sex offender was allegedly caught on camera following a 10-year-old girl and her mother through a Home Depot and the parking lot after telling the girl that she was “so beautiful," RadarOnline.com can reveal. The alleged July 4 incident with Kevin Hurley, 60, and the child occurred when he was visiting a Home Depot in Miami, according to an arrest report obtained by Law & Crime.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Law & Crime Hurley can be seen in the Home Depot watching the mother and daughter in another aisle, police said.

The surveillance footage has no sound, but the arrest report claims Hurley approached the girl and her mother while he was making a merchandise return. According to the report, Hurley told the child, “I love your Mickey ears and I think you’re too big to be in that shopping cart.”

Source: Law & Crime The video shows Hurley in the store and his actions outside in the parking lot.

He then added, according to police, “I think you’re so beautiful.” The mother told investigators that Hurley’s “erratic” behavior caught her attention, so she took a picture of him.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Law & Crime Hurley can be seen pulling up and parking in front of the store as he waits for the mother and daughter to leave, police said.

In the footage, Hurley allegedly can be seen pacing the aisle and then attempting unsuccessfully to approach the victim from behind. He continued to walk around the store before heading out to the parking lot. Video, police say, also shows Hurley parking his car in front of the store, and once the mother and girl come out, backing up and following them in the aisle they were walking down.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Law & Crime While blurred out, the mother and daughter can be seen leaving the store, but they never got into their vehicle knowing Hurley was following them, police said.

The mother was aware that she was being followed, so she did not get into her car, the report states. Hurley, who waited at a stop sign for several minutes in view of the mother and daughter before he was confronted by a man pointing in the direction of the alleged victims, then left the parking lot, according to police in the report.

Article continues below advertisement

Powered by RedCircle

The suspect was placed on Florida’s sex offender registry after a 2014 sexual battery and molestation of a victim between 12 and 15-years-old conviction, authorities said. In that case, Hurley was sentenced to five years in prison and was released on probation in 2017. In the Home Depot video, Hurley, who reportedly is prohibited from having unsupervised contact with a minor, can be seen wearing an ankle monitor. He was arrested and charged with aggravated stalking of a minor and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he remains behind bars.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.