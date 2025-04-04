seven time cancer survivor lainie jones turns adversity into advocacy with genetic testing

Anyone who has overcome cancer or witnessed a loved one suffer through the heavy weight of biopsies, testing, and cancer treatment knows the powerlessness associated with the disease. The feeling of being out of control with one’s body and the fear of not knowing what might be around the corner are two of the worst aspects of dealing with cancer. But as seven-time cancer survivor Lainie Jones has proven time and time again, it’s that there is a way to take one’s power back and show up with bravery, resilience, and dignity in the face of illness.

Li-Fraumeni Syndrome (LFS) is a genetic condition that significantly increases the risk of multiple cancer diagnoses throughout one’s lifetime. While it may be a relatively rare condition in the United States, for the 25 to 30 thousand Americans living with it, Li-Fraumeni Syndrome can have a devastating impact on the quality of life. It’s because of this ailment that Lainie Jones has faced one of the harshest medical journeys of anyone alive, yet even so, she’s handled every step with dignity and grace.