Home > Exclusives > Seth Green Exclusive Seth Green Blames Third Party for Car Crash, Denies Negligence After Being Sued Over Accident Source: MEGA Seth Green and his wife were sued for negligence related to a car crash last year. By: Whitney Vasquez Jan. 23 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Seth Green is fighting back after he and his wife were sued for negligence related to a car crash last year. In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Austin Powers actor, 49, and his better half, Clare Camille Green, blame a third party for the accident, revealing that if the woman suing them did sustain injuries due to the incident, it wasn't their fault.

Seth and Clare filed their response in Los Angeles on January 19. "Defendants deny each and every allegation of the Complaint herein, and particularly deny that Plaintiff sustained damages in the sum alleged, or in any sum at all. Defendants further deny that Plaintiff sustained any damages, either as alleged in said Complaint or otherwise, by reason of any negligence, recklessness or carelessness, or any acts or omissions of these answering Defendants," the documents read.

According to the power couple, "Plaintiff is barred from any recovery herein on the basis that the negligence of Plaintiff was the sole and legal cause of the damages sustained herein, if any." While they don't admit fault, Seth and Clare say that if they are found liable for the injuries, they want the woman's amount of recovery, if any, to "be reduced on the basis of her own comparative negligence which contributed to the alleged damages upon which Plaintiff is seeking recovery against these answering Defendants."

The Family Guy star and his model wife said that "any damages allegedly suffered by Plaintiff were directly and legally caused and contributed to by the negligence or fault of persons or entities separate and apart from these answering Defendants whether they be named or unnamed in the within action." "Plaintiff’s amount of recovery from these answering Defendants, if any, shall be reduced on the basis of the comparative negligence or fault of such other persons or entities, named or unnamed, which these answering Defendants allege directly and legally caused the Plaintiff’s alleged damages."

Last month, a woman named Janice Pitler sued Seth and Clare, claiming she was forced to pay hospital and medical expenses, as well as future medical expenses, due to the crash that took place in July going southbound on Laurel Canyon.

While she didn't give details about the accident, she said, "At the said time and place, Defendants, and each of them, so negligently owned, maintained, operated, entrusted, and/or drove a motor vehicle so as to cause injuries and Damages to Plaintiff. Plaintiff was injured and sustained damages as a direct legal cause of Defendants’ negligence and but for the negligence of Defendants, and each of them, Plaintiff would not have been injured and sustained Damages."

Pitler then alleged that “Defendants negligently hired, trained, managed, directed, instructed, and/or supervised their agents and/or employees, the result of which legally and directly caused the accident and Plaintiff’s injuries and damages.” As a result of the incident, she said she was forced to pay for hospital and medical expenses and other damages. Pitler is seeking compensatory damages for an unspecified amount that exceeds $25k.

