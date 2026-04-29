'This Isn't Healthy': Serena Williams Faces Parenting Backlash Over Controversial Confession About Disciplining Her Young Daughter

Williams has had more time to be a full-time mom after retiring from professional tennis in 2022, although she remains active in her S by Serena fashion line and Nine Two Six multimedia production company.

As part of her post-tennis life, she and Ohanian welcomed Adira in 2023, after Williams briefly paused her athletic career in 2017 to give birth to Olympia.

The Wyn Beauty founder admitted she had difficulty losing weight after both pregnancies, and after her second, she went on a GLP-1 in an effort to prioritize her health for the sake of her children.

Williams explained how she lost a lot of weight in the first few weeks postpartum, but after that, "I never lost another pound," in a 2025 interview. "I just thought, gosh, I don't know if I would ever be able to get back to where I needed to get to."