'Seinfeld' Mom Liz Sheridan Dies Days After Turning 93
Liz Sheridan, the actress known for playing Jerry Seinfeld's mom in Seinfeld, has died. Radar has learned the '90s sitcom star passed away in her sleep on Friday — just days after her birthday.
Sheridan died of natural causes around 2:30 AM. The comedic actress turned 93 years old on April 10. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law. Sheridan's husband of 18 years, William Wales, passed away nearly two decades ago in 2003.
She never remarried.
Sheridan was a standout on Seinfeld, playing the New York-based comedic's annoying, outspoken mother, Helen. She appeared alongside Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander, and Michael Richards from 1993 to the Larry David-created show's end in 1998.
Sheridan's TV sidekick was Barney Martin. He played her husband, Jerry's dad, Morty. The hilarious couple lived in Florida and would often make trips to see their son in the city or vice-versa.
Barney passed away in 2005 at the age of 82. Ironically, his death was just two weeks after his birthday.
Beloved Seinfeld viewers will remember Sheridan's catchphrase in her overbearing mother tone, "How could anyone not like him?" While she's most recognized as the mom of Seinfeld, she's had plenty of other iconic roles.
Sheridan also played Mrs. Ochmonek, the next door neighbor on the TV sitcom ALF.
She starred alongside Meryl Streep in the Broadway musical, Happy End. Sheridan went on to star in 12 production on the stage. Sheridan's personal life also caught attention when she wrote a book spilling all about her passionate romance with James Dean. Her book is currently being turned into a feature film.
Seinfeld is arguably one of the most successful sitcoms in history. The series collected 68 Emmy nominations and 10 wins over its run, including outstanding comedy series in 1993 and 1994, and outstanding cast for a series multiple times.
As of this post, Jerry has not commented on his TV mom's death.