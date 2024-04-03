Securing and Streamlining the Digital Landscape with Emerging Technologies

Zachary Jarvinen, VP at exactpay.com.

“Businesses are constantly seeking alternative solutions that can generate a type of operational efficiency that is agile enough to help them nip in under other businesses but useful enough to drive value. One such solution is what is known as Payment Facilitator-as-a-service (Pay FaaS), which is a groundbreaking approach that integrates payment processing capabilities into SaaS platforms."

"At its core, Pay FaaS empowers SaaS to offer integrated payment solutions to their customers, eliminating the need for complex and often clunky third-party payment gateways or merchant accounts. This tech allows organizations that sell predominantly via the web to reduce operation complexity, which extends from business operations to the end customer. The benefits of embracing Pay FaaS systems go beyond mere convenience though. By consolidating the various aspects of closing a sale, companies can unlock unprecedented levels of efficiency and cost-effectiveness."