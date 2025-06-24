Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Misc

The Secret Digital Habit Hollywood Insiders Swear By to Decompress Between Takes

resultniek doup emifprdfoqu unsplash

June 24 2025, Published 3:18 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

When the cameras stop rolling and the glam squads step away, Hollywood’s biggest names are left with something surprisingly ordinary: downtime. While some celebrities head to their trailers for a quick nap or green juice, others are diving into a digital habit that’s quietly taking over the entertainment industry — casual, low-stress mobile gaming.

From stylists and assistants to A-listers themselves, word is spreading about a new go-to for mental resets and off-camera fun. And it’s not just for the tech-obsessed. In between red carpets and scene setups, even the most glam stars are reaching for their phones to engage in casual games that require zero pressure but deliver major chill.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Hollywood Loves Low-Stress Games

It’s not hard to understand why casual gaming has exploded in the entertainment world. Celebrity schedules are intense. Between early call times, press interviews, brand shoots, and rehearsals, stars need something fast, fun, and mentally light to help them unwind without fully checking out.

That’s where low-pressure games come in. There’s no storyline to follow, no levels to memorize, and no strategy to master. Just colorful, interactive gameplay that lets users feel rewarded — without ever feeling stressed.

According to a recent study by Frontiers in Psychology, casual games can actually reduce anxiety and improve mood during short breaks, making them ideal for environments like film sets, trailers, and behind-the-scenes waiting periods.

Article continues below advertisement

Why High Roller Is a Favorite

So what exactly is drawing celebs and insiders to this new wave of digital decompression? Part of the answer lies in design. The coin-based slot experience at High Roller is sleek, colorful, and full of small, satisfying wins. There’s no pressure to compete or complete, and the play format is perfect for five-minute breaks or even longer wind-down sessions after a wrap.

Unlike traditional games, which often require long-term attention or financial commitment, platforms like High Roller use virtual coins, eliminating any real-world stakes. This makes the experience feel safer, lighter, and more aligned with the wellness trends many public figures are already embracing.

It’s not just about entertainment — it’s about creating micro-moments of calm and dopamine throughout the day.

Article continues below advertisement

It’s Not Just Stars — It’s Their Teams Too

This trend isn’t limited to talent. Stylists, makeup artists, and even production assistants are getting in on the fun. When you’re on set for 12+ hours, any mental break that doesn’t disrupt your flow is a win. Casual games provide a focused distraction — a quick way to detach from the chaos without zoning out completely.

And with everything accessible on mobile, there’s no need to carry around gear or be plugged in. Just open the app, play a few spins, and mentally reset. It’s easy, discreet, and — unlike social media — doesn’t come with the pressure of being “on” or staying caught up.

Article continues below advertisement

A Healthier Screen Habit?

One of the reasons this trend has caught on in Hollywood is because it feels like a healthier form of screen time. There’s no doomscrolling, no drama, and no performance metrics. It’s just play. Many celebrities have become more intentional with their digital habits, turning away from apps that cause comparison or stress, and toward experiences that feel joyful, controlled, and calming.

Platforms like High Roller hit that sweet spot. They give users something stimulating, but not overwhelming. Engaging, but not competitive. In a world where everyone’s trying to protect their peace — especially under the spotlight — this type of gaming just works.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Misc
resultpairminer

Prime Time! Join PAIRminer Cloud Mining and Receive $150 for Free + Daily Stable Income

resultpicture

Too Late? Think Again: How Hannah Dorothy Broke the Rules and Became a Songwriting Sensation

The Quiet Luxury of Digital Decompression

Just as wellness routines have moved from flashy to subtle — think cold plunges, guided journaling, and sound baths — digital habits are following suit. Quiet luxuries like low-stress, visually rich casual games are part of a growing trend toward intentional, feel-good tech use.

So the next time you see a celeb lounging behind the scenes, don’t be surprised if they’re not texting or scrolling — but spinning a few colorful reels at High Roller, claiming their digital calm before stepping back into the spotlight.

The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only. Gamble or play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call 1-800-GAMBLER. If you’re in the U.K. and need help with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or go to gamstop.co.uk to be excluded from all UK-regulated gambling websites. We disclaim any liability for any loss or damage arising directly or indirectly from the use of, or reliance on, the information presented.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.