While published reports claim inmates were furious after losing their cell phones and other creature comforts – and blamed Combs for the crackdown – an insider told RadarOnline.com the altercation was actually a smokescreen for a sinister plot to eliminate Combs in retaliation for the 1996 Las Vegas drive-by shooting that killed rapper Tupac Shakur and wounded Death Row Records founder Suge Knight.

Combs has repeatedly denied any involvement in Shakur's murder and has never been charged in connection with the killing.

"Diddy didn't really need to go to the hospital after the assault, but they had to get him out of there because the inmates wanted to kill him," the insider told RadarOnline.com. "Diddy crossed the wrong people" – and his enemies seized the opportunity to strike.

However, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson denied Combs was rushed to the hospital following a fight.

His rep also blasted the reports as "unsubstantiated" and said there's no evidence to support claims that anyone plotted to kill his client.