EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Alleged Death Threat Behind Bars
Nov. 19 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Sean "Diddy" Combs was reportedly beaten up in federal prison after the disgraced music mogul's notoriety landed fellow inmates in hot water – but one insider fears the vicious attack was part of a carefully orchestrated plot to kill him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 56-year-old Bad Boy Records boss allegedly suffered head injuries in the Oct. 10 assault at Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey after guards conducted a sweeping search for contraband.
Diddy Allegedly Targeted in Prison Revenge Plot Over Tupac's Murder, Insider Claims
While published reports claim inmates were furious after losing their cell phones and other creature comforts – and blamed Combs for the crackdown – an insider told RadarOnline.com the altercation was actually a smokescreen for a sinister plot to eliminate Combs in retaliation for the 1996 Las Vegas drive-by shooting that killed rapper Tupac Shakur and wounded Death Row Records founder Suge Knight.
Combs has repeatedly denied any involvement in Shakur's murder and has never been charged in connection with the killing.
"Diddy didn't really need to go to the hospital after the assault, but they had to get him out of there because the inmates wanted to kill him," the insider told RadarOnline.com. "Diddy crossed the wrong people" – and his enemies seized the opportunity to strike.
However, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson denied Combs was rushed to the hospital following a fight.
His rep also blasted the reports as "unsubstantiated" and said there's no evidence to support claims that anyone plotted to kill his client.
Diddy's Alleged Tupac Murder Connection Sparks Fears for His Safety Behind Bars
But after the alleged brawl, Combs was moved to FCI Allenwood, a low-security facility in Pennsylvania that houses 1,044 inmates.
Combs – who is serving a four-year prison sentence following his conviction on prostitution-related charges stemming from his debauched, baby oil-soaked s-- parties – has been linked to the investigation into Tupac's murder, with Los Angeles gangster Duane "Keffe D" Davis allegedly implicating the fallen mogul in the killing.
During Davis' trial, jurors heard a 2008 audio recording in which the gang boss told police Combs had offered him $1million to kill Tupac.
Davis was sentenced to 40 years to life on Oct. 13, and while the Clark County District Attorney's Office has not ruled out charges against Combs, the insider claimed the allegations have put a giant target on his back.
Diddy's Alleged Prison Perks Spark Inmate Fury, Insider Claims
Combs has also reportedly been enjoying "Chinese-style massages" from fellow inmates and feasting on curry chicken, pizza and empanadas.
He's even allegedly used a contraband cell phone to scroll through Instagram and ogle sexually explicit photos while sipping premium liquor.
"Diddy showed no remorse after the guards began cracking down on the other inmates, and they took that as an affront," the insider told RadarOnline.com. "He essentially created the smokescreen for his own murder plot."