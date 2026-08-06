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EXCLUSIVE: New Evidence Renews Debate Over Scott Peterson Conviction

New evidence renews debate over Scott Peterson's murder conviction and challenges the original case.
Source: MEGA

New evidence has renewed debate over Scott Peterson's murder conviction and challenges the original case.

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Aug. 6 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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More than two decades after convicted wife killer Scott Peterson's case captivated America, bombshell evidence is fueling fresh doubts about whether he murdered his pregnant wife, Laci [Peterson], and their unborn son, Conner, after all, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The two-part A&E docuseries Scott Peterson: The New Evidence, which premiered July 16, revisits the defense's key claims while examining newly highlighted evidence and fresh forensic analysis that the filmmakers argue raise serious questions about the now-53-year-old's life sentence.

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Scott Peterson Maintains Innocence

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Laci Peterson's handwritten notes are examined in 'Scott Peterson: The New Evidence.'
Source: A&E/YOUTUBE

Laci Peterson's handwritten notes are examined in 'Scott Peterson: The New Evidence.'

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"Scott maintains he is innocent and will be proven innocent eventually, provided authorities consider all the evidence his legal team continues to gather," a source told RadarOnline.com.

"His point all along has been that investigators failed to pursue many of the leads that would have counted in his favor, and he's confident the new evidence could exonerate him. It's become his mission to overturn the verdict and prove to the world that he did not murder Laci and Conner."

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Scott's supporters insist San Mateo County prosecutors overlooked evidence that could have cleared the former fertilizer salesman after Laci vanished from the couple's Modesto, Calif., home.

Prosecutors have repeatedly disputed those allegations.

The series leans heavily on Laci's handwritten notes and expert analysis disputing the prosecution's theory that Peterson secretly loaded her body onto his small fishing boat in broad daylight before dumping it in San Francisco Bay without witnesses or significant DNA evidence.

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Documentary Challenges Prosecution's Theory

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Chris Pixley said the docuseries tests the Los Angeles Innocence Project's findings.
Source: A&E/YOUTUBE

Chris Pixley said the docuseries tests the Los Angeles Innocence Project's findings.

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The filmmakers also point to Laci's notes, which they say show she knew Peterson had purchased the boat and fishing gear on Dec. 9, 2002, and kept it in a storage unit. They argue that undercuts the prosecution's claim that Peterson secretly bought the boat as part of a plan to murder her.

"This documentary is built around the idea of stress-testing the Los Angeles Innocence Project's findings," said host Chris Pixley, an Atlanta-based defense attorney, referring to the nonprofit's ongoing efforts to overturn Peterson's conviction.

In 2018, RadarOnline.com was one of the first media outlets to report that six witnesses claimed they saw Laci alive the day she vanished, lending support to the defense theory that she was kidnapped after confronting burglars who had broken into a neighbor's home.

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Laci's Mother Rejects New Claims

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Sharon Rocha rejected claims new evidence could exonerate Peterson.
Source: MEGA

Sharon Rocha rejected claims new evidence could exonerate Peterson.

But Laci's heartbroken mom, Sharon Rocha, said she's "very tired" of hearing about new evidence exonerating Peterson.

"It is never-ending, and it's like ripping the scab off a wound every time," she said. "All they're looking for right now is to throw everything against the wall and hope that something sticks. Bottom line: He is guilty, and that's it."

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