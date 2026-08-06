EXCLUSIVE: New Evidence Renews Debate Over Scott Peterson Conviction

"Scott maintains he is innocent and will be proven innocent eventually, provided authorities consider all the evidence his legal team continues to gather," a source told RadarOnline.com.

"His point all along has been that investigators failed to pursue many of the leads that would have counted in his favor, and he's confident the new evidence could exonerate him. It's become his mission to overturn the verdict and prove to the world that he did not murder Laci and Conner."

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Scott's supporters insist San Mateo County prosecutors overlooked evidence that could have cleared the former fertilizer salesman after Laci vanished from the couple's Modesto, Calif., home.

Prosecutors have repeatedly disputed those allegations.

The series leans heavily on Laci's handwritten notes and expert analysis disputing the prosecution's theory that Peterson secretly loaded her body onto his small fishing boat in broad daylight before dumping it in San Francisco Bay without witnesses or significant DNA evidence.