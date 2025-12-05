EXCLUSIVE: Scott Disick is Keeping Up! Kourtney Kardashian 'Annoyed' Over Baby Daddy's Flirty Behavior With Kim and Khloé
Dec. 5 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Self-styled playboy Scott Disick is keeping up a naughty, flirty friendship with unofficial sisters-in-law Khloe and Kim Kardashian, and insiders say it's annoying the heck out of his baby mama, Kourtney, who's begging her sibs to cool it with her ex, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 42-year-old, who has a penchant for canoodling with women near half his age, was back to his old tricks as he goofed around with Kim, 45, on social media late last month.
Fans Slam Disick’s Creepy Antics
After Kim, a billionaire mother of four, confessed she doesn't know the price of milk, Disick playfully drove around with a large carton of cow juice in his golf cart – which fans branded as a not-so-subtle attempt to nab her attention.
The stunt is part of a bunch of creepy come-ons the shameless cad has pulled, where fans accuse him of drooling over Kim and especially Khloe, 41 – both of whom are single like him.
Meanwhile, his ex Kourtney, 46, is now happily married to Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker, 50, dad of their 2-year-old son, Rocky.
The Poosh founder, who shares Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10, with Disick, is upset he's still tolerated by her sisters and mom Kris Jenner, 70, who treats him like a second son.
Kourtney Wants Scott Gone Forever
Ticked Kourtney gripes about the attention they lavish on Scott and dreads having to see him over the holiday season.
An insider said: "If Kourtney had her way, Scott would be out of the picture entirely. She lost respect for him a long time ago and finds it annoying as hell that he's still featured on the family's reality show and hangs around them like a bad smell.
"The way he flirts with Khloe and Kim really creeps her out, too. Scott's also extremely tight with Kris, who's always looked at him as a second son and who thinks Kourtney's been unnecessarily harsh towards him – a view shared by Kim and Khloe.
"They think he's a lot of fun and point out he's a fantastic dad to Mason, Penelope and Reign.
"Everyone wants Scott involved in the holiday get-togethers, but Kourtney's saying she won't turn up if he's sitting at the table."