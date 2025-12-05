EXCLUSIVE: Scott Disick is Keeping Up! Kourtney Kardashian 'Annoyed' Over Baby Daddy's Flirty Behavior With Kim and Khloé

After Kim, a billionaire mother of four, confessed she doesn't know the price of milk, Disick playfully drove around with a large carton of cow juice in his golf cart – which fans branded as a not-so-subtle attempt to nab her attention.

The stunt is part of a bunch of creepy come-ons the shameless cad has pulled, where fans accuse him of drooling over Kim and especially Khloe, 41 – both of whom are single like him.

Meanwhile, his ex Kourtney, 46, is now happily married to Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker, 50, dad of their 2-year-old son, Rocky.

The Poosh founder, who shares Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10, with Disick, is upset he's still tolerated by her sisters and mom Kris Jenner, 70, who treats him like a second son.