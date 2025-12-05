Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Scott Disick
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Disick is Keeping Up! Kourtney Kardashian 'Annoyed' Over Baby Daddy's Flirty Behavior With Kim and Khloé

Scott Disick's flirtation with Kim and Khloe is causing tension with his ex Kourtney Kardashian.
Source: MEGA

Scott Disick's flirtation with Kim and Khloe is causing tension with his ex Kourtney Kardashian.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 5 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Self-styled playboy Scott Disick is keeping up a naughty, flirty friendship with unofficial sisters-in-law Khloe and Kim Kardashian, and insiders say it's annoying the heck out of his baby mama, Kourtney, who's begging her sibs to cool it with her ex, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 42-year-old, who has a penchant for canoodling with women near half his age, was back to his old tricks as he goofed around with Kim, 45, on social media late last month.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Slam Disick’s Creepy Antics

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Kim Kardashian drew attention after Scott Disick reposted a playful milk-carton stunt on social media.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian drew attention after Scott Disick reposted a playful milk-carton stunt on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

After Kim, a billionaire mother of four, confessed she doesn't know the price of milk, Disick playfully drove around with a large carton of cow juice in his golf cart – which fans branded as a not-so-subtle attempt to nab her attention.

The stunt is part of a bunch of creepy come-ons the shameless cad has pulled, where fans accuse him of drooling over Kim and especially Khloe, 41 – both of whom are single like him.

Meanwhile, his ex Kourtney, 46, is now happily married to Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker, 50, dad of their 2-year-old son, Rocky.

The Poosh founder, who shares Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10, with Disick, is upset he's still tolerated by her sisters and mom Kris Jenner, 70, who treats him like a second son.

Article continues below advertisement

Kourtney Wants Scott Gone Forever

Article continues below advertisement
scott disick is keeping up kourtney is annoyed his flirtation
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner continues to support Disick despite Kourtney Kardashian's growing frustration.

Article continues below advertisement

Ticked Kourtney gripes about the attention they lavish on Scott and dreads having to see him over the holiday season.

An insider said: "If Kourtney had her way, Scott would be out of the picture entirely. She lost respect for him a long time ago and finds it annoying as hell that he's still featured on the family's reality show and hangs around them like a bad smell.

"The way he flirts with Khloe and Kim really creeps her out, too. Scott's also extremely tight with Kris, who's always looked at him as a second son and who thinks Kourtney's been unnecessarily harsh towards him – a view shared by Kim and Khloe.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Gayle King's photo with Jesse Watters has sparked talk of a 'career strategy' during CBS network's right shift.

EXCLUSIVE: Gayle King's Controversial Photo With Jesse Watters Labeled a 'Career Strategy' — as CBS Starts Leaning Right Under New Boss Bari Weiss

Andy Cohen has gushed over John Mayer, calling the singer his soulmate and describing their connection as magic.

EXCLUSIVE: Andy Cohen Gushes Over His Relationship With John Mayer — 'I'm Grateful for the Love We Have'

Article continues below advertisement
scott disick is keeping up kourtney is annoyed his flirtation
Source: MEGA

Khloe Kardashian and Kim reportedly view Disick as a fun presence and a devoted father to his children.

"They think he's a lot of fun and point out he's a fantastic dad to Mason, Penelope and Reign.

"Everyone wants Scott involved in the holiday get-togethers, but Kourtney's saying she won't turn up if he's sitting at the table."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.