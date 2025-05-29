The Horrific ‘Murder Mystery’ Haunting ‘Scarface’ — How Teen Actress from Iconic Al Pacino Movie ‘Was Convinced She Was a Target’ Before Mysterious Disappearance

Following months of erratic behavior and intense paranoia that someone was out to get her, Leppert went missing more than four decades ago.

The teen wanted to launch a successful career in Hollywood – which she already started to accomplish after she began modeling in beauty contests and pageants at just 4 years old and then started making appearances in movies, including Al Panico's iconic film, Scarface.

Things took a turn for the worse for the young woman after she allegedly witnessed something "something awful, that she was not supposed to see" at a cast party on the set of Spring Break, a sex comedy film directed by Sean S. Cunningham.

The incident led Leppert to develop intense paranoia.

According to reports, her mental health rapidly declined, and she started to behave erratically.

Then, she soon became convinced that someone was trying to kill her.