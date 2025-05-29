The Horrific ‘Murder Mystery’ Haunting ‘Scarface’ — How Teen Actress from Iconic Al Pacino Movie ‘Was Convinced She Was a Target’ Before Mysterious Disappearance
The murder mystery behind the Scarface actress Tammy Lynn Leppert has resurfaced.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how the 18-year-old's rise to fame came to an end in 1983 after she vanished from Cocoa Beach, Florida – and four decades later, no trace of the teen has been found.
The Horrific Cast Party
Following months of erratic behavior and intense paranoia that someone was out to get her, Leppert went missing more than four decades ago.
The teen wanted to launch a successful career in Hollywood – which she already started to accomplish after she began modeling in beauty contests and pageants at just 4 years old and then started making appearances in movies, including Al Panico's iconic film, Scarface.
Things took a turn for the worse for the young woman after she allegedly witnessed something "something awful, that she was not supposed to see" at a cast party on the set of Spring Break, a sex comedy film directed by Sean S. Cunningham.
The incident led Leppert to develop intense paranoia.
According to reports, her mental health rapidly declined, and she started to behave erratically.
Then, she soon became convinced that someone was trying to kill her.
Following the incident, Leppert's big break came when she landed a role in Scarface, in which she played a bikini-clad girl who distracted a lookout car.
But due to her paranoia from the incident, while watching the cast act out a murder scene, she hysterically ran off set in tears.
Leppert then quit the film and moved back home with her mother as her mental health began to decline.
Then, on July 6, 1983, Leppert vanished without a trace, leaving investigators baffled.
A Mother's Gut Feeling
Her mother, Linda Curtis, saw the change in her daughter before she disappeared on that night and was left fearing for her daughter's safety.
Linda said: "Then she said, 'Mom, what would you say if I told you somebody was trying to kill me.' I just took a deep breath, and I said, 'do you think somebody's trying to kill you, Tammy?' She said, 'yes.'
After the chilling remark, Leppert was checked into a mental health facility by her mother – but it was discovered that she was not abusing drugs or alcohol and did not suffer from any significant mental illness.
Going Missing
On the day Leppert went missing, she called up her friend, Keith Roberts, who allegedly drove her to a local beach before they started to argue.
Roberts told authorities he left the teen in Cocoa Beach near a gas station – which was the last time she was seen alive.
Leppert's pals told police they thought she ran away because she was unhappy with her life, but her mother didn't believe that due to work obligations.
Then, rumors began circulating that suggested Leppert was a victim of a serial killer.
One of the suspects, John Crutchley, who committed suicide in 2022, was accused of killing 30 women in 1983.
In addition, another suspect, Christopher Bernard Wilder, was accused of killing 12 women in 1984 and was killed by police during an arrest.
Over four decades later, Leppert remains missing and her disappearance still remains a mystery.