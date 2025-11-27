Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Guthrie 'Regrets' Grilling Khloé Kardashian About O.J. Simpson Paternity Rumor on Live TV – 'That Was So Bad'

Savannah Guthrie has admitted she regrets grilling Khloe Kardashian on O.J. Simpson paternity rumor.
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie has admitted she regrets grilling Khloe Kardashian on O.J. Simpson paternity rumor.

Nov. 27 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Feeling pressured by Today show producers to get a juicy soundbite, Savannah Guthrie did something she later regretted while interviewing Khloe Kardashian in 2012, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah's Painful Regret

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

"I asked... like, 10 seconds before we were going to [commercial] break about the rumors that her father wasn't her father," the 53-year-old told talk show host Andy Cohen Oct. 22, referring to chatter that O.J. Simpson was the reality star's dad, not Robert Kardashian. "That was so bad."

Still new to fame, Khloe politely dodged the question, but it wasn't the first time the 41-year-old was treated rudely on live TV.

Article continues below advertisement

After the interview resurfaced, Kardashian responded to Guthrie’s comments on the E News! Kards Katch Up Instagram page: "She’s a doll! It takes a big person to take accountability and I just love her!"

Article continues below advertisement
As her sister Kim Kardashian recently brought up, the year prior, the mom of two was quizzed on The View how it felt to "look so different" from her petite sisters.

As Kim said: "It was just the way they were asking these questions... You couldn't get away with that today."

