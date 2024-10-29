Sarco Suicide Pod Boss in Custody Over Death of First Person to Use Grim Contraption — As U.S. Woman, 64, Was 'Found With Strangulation Marks'

Following the arrests, Exit International, the group behind the Sarco, responded in a statement but did not specify further. However, they shared they were “pleased that the Sarco had performed exactly as it had been designed... to provide an elective, non-drug, peaceful death at the time of the person’s choosing.”

The statement made clear that Willet was a witness at the scene, and he described her death as “peaceful, fast and dignified".

The man behind the pod, Dr Philip Nitschke, also responded after watching the moment via video feed: "'It looked exactly as we expected it to look. My guess is that she lost consciousness within two minutes and that she died after five minutes."

He added: "We saw sudden, small contractions and movements of the muscles in her arms, but she was probably already unconscious by then."