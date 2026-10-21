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EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson's 'Royal Tell-All Sparks Alarm'

Sarah Ferguson's rumored royal tell-all raises fears over explosive secrets and potential fallout.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson's rumored royal tell-all raises fears over explosive secrets and potential fallout.

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Oct. 21 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Royal outcast Sarah Ferguson is penning a $10million tell-all that threatens to expose bombshell secrets about the royal family and King Charles, who is already reeling from damning allegations in a Princess Diana biography written by her brother, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Sarah Ferguson 'Desperate for Money' Amid Epstein Fallout

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Sarah Ferguson is reportedly considering a $10 million tell-all exposing royal family secrets involving King Charles.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly considering a $10million tell-all exposing royal family secrets involving King Charles.

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The disgraced 66-year-old former Duchess of York is reportedly on the financial ropes because of her ties to dead child s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

She has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

"It doesn't surprise me at all that she wants to pen a tell-all, because she desperately needs the money," a source told RadarOnline.com.

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Sarah's Team Denies Any Plans

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A representative for Ferguson denied claims she is writing a personal memoir.
Source: WPA-Pool / MEGA

A representative for Ferguson denied claims she is writing a personal memoir.

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But a rep for Ferguson denies Andrew's ex is writing a tell-all, insisting: "There have been no discussions, and she is not writing a personal memoir; it's not what she's going to do."

Ferguson and ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have faced growing scrutiny over their Epstein connections, leaving both increasingly isolated from the royal family amid ongoing scandals.

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