EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson's 'Royal Tell-All Sparks Alarm'
Oct. 21 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Royal outcast Sarah Ferguson is penning a $10million tell-all that threatens to expose bombshell secrets about the royal family and King Charles, who is already reeling from damning allegations in a Princess Diana biography written by her brother, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sarah Ferguson 'Desperate for Money' Amid Epstein Fallout
The disgraced 66-year-old former Duchess of York is reportedly on the financial ropes because of her ties to dead child s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
She has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.
"It doesn't surprise me at all that she wants to pen a tell-all, because she desperately needs the money," a source told RadarOnline.com.
Sarah's Team Denies Any Plans
But a rep for Ferguson denies Andrew's ex is writing a tell-all, insisting: "There have been no discussions, and she is not writing a personal memoir; it's not what she's going to do."
Ferguson and ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have faced growing scrutiny over their Epstein connections, leaving both increasingly isolated from the royal family amid ongoing scandals.