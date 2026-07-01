EXCLUSIVE: Sally Field's Second Act — How Former Teen Queen and Oscar-Winner is Cashing In Aged 80

"Sally asked for a lot of responsibility on the film and producers gave it to her. Her follow-through with getting the word out about the movie and engaging her fans has been outstanding," revealed a Tinseltown source.

"The even better news is that she's ready for more big projects and the offers are coming in.

"Netflix is an ideal home for her because their older viewership is somewhat underserved by their youth-skewing original content, but Creatures bucks that trend. The proof is in how well-received the film has been."

What's more, Field – whose career spans six decades, ranging from the '60s sitcoms Gidget and The Flying Nun to the 2023 sports comedy 80 for Brady – can call on long-standing industry connections, added the insider.