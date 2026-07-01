EXCLUSIVE: Sally Field's Second Act — How Former Teen Queen and Oscar-Winner is Cashing In Aged 80
July 1 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Sally Field turns 80 in November – and with rave reviews for her latest role, RadarOnline.com can reveal she plans to cash in on the job offers coming her way.
The two-time Oscar winner shines in the hit Netflix film Remarkably Bright Creatures and its success has encouraged her to keep working.
Hollywood Icon Still Shines
"It's downright inspiring that Sally is still trying to make interesting projects. Most of the other Hollywood icons from her generation are quietly retreating from making films or opting for minor supporting roles," said a source.
"Sally, on the other hand, still has the guts to put a whole movie on her shoulders and take on the responsibilities of a leading lady, as she's done with Remarkably Bright Creatures."
The quirky drama, which is based on a bestselling book by Shelby Van Pelt, stars Field as a lonely widow named Tova Sullivan who befriends an octopus while working in an aquarium.
Hollywood Still Wants Sally
"Sally asked for a lot of responsibility on the film and producers gave it to her. Her follow-through with getting the word out about the movie and engaging her fans has been outstanding," revealed a Tinseltown source.
"The even better news is that she's ready for more big projects and the offers are coming in.
"Netflix is an ideal home for her because their older viewership is somewhat underserved by their youth-skewing original content, but Creatures bucks that trend. The proof is in how well-received the film has been."
What's more, Field – whose career spans six decades, ranging from the '60s sitcoms Gidget and The Flying Nun to the 2023 sports comedy 80 for Brady – can call on long-standing industry connections, added the insider.
Cheering Sally On
"Sally's deep Hollywood relationships give her an inside line on interesting source material that might be right for her, which is what happened with Creatures," said an insider.
"Unfortunately, Sally is also served by the passing of peers like Diane Keaton. Jobs that would have been natural for Diane are now flowing Sally's way. Besides that, she has a great support system, including her old friend Steven Spielberg. They're all cheering her on to keep going.
"Sally loves making movies and her age isn't going to slow her down one bit. If anything, it's given her the motivation to push herself harder."