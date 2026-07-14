Salim Elhila Is Rejecting the Attention Economy and Building Success on His Own Terms

Salim Elhila's life is not confined to just one category, as it is shaped by the business environment in Dubai, the cultural influences of Morocco and France, and his creative identity in music.

The Dubai-based investor, author, and co-founder of Decentralized Masters has been focused on building long-term projects rather than chasing attention. With many others out there developing an audience, Salim has been working on systems.

It's a way of doing things that distinguishes him from the fast-paced culture he is surrounded by in today's entrepreneurship.

Salim prefers to work on a long-term idea instead of a short-term one.

“In today’s world, someone who wants to succeed needs to think in decade-long arcs and build systems designed to outlast cycles,” Salim explains.