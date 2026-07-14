Salim Elhila Is Rejecting the Attention Economy and Building Success on His Own Terms
July 14 2026, Updated 2:01 p.m. ET
Salim Elhila's life is not confined to just one category, as it is shaped by the business environment in Dubai, the cultural influences of Morocco and France, and his creative identity in music.
The Dubai-based investor, author, and co-founder of Decentralized Masters has been focused on building long-term projects rather than chasing attention. With many others out there developing an audience, Salim has been working on systems.
It's a way of doing things that distinguishes him from the fast-paced culture he is surrounded by in today's entrepreneurship.
Salim prefers to work on a long-term idea instead of a short-term one.
“In today’s world, someone who wants to succeed needs to think in decade-long arcs and build systems designed to outlast cycles,” Salim explains.
Choosing Depth Over Digital Noise
Salim entered industries where visibility and attention are often seen as measures of success.
But he has made a conscious choice not to take that path.
No shortcuts. No constant predictions. No building around the hype.
Instead, his focus became creating infrastructure and research-driven platforms. This approach has defined and influenced Decentralized Masters, which has evolved into a worldwide organization with about 150 team members and around 4,500 members globally.
Salim's aim was not only expansion. It was building something on a solid foundation that could grow over time.
It took time to do, but that's the idea.
Reputation isn't something he thinks can be hurried.
“Reputation is capital architecture,” Salim explains. “It compounds slowly, breaks quickly, and should be designed as deliberately as a balance sheet.”
The Future Is Bigger Than One Industry
The Exponential Investor, his book in collaboration with Tan Gera, was based on Salim's long-term thinking.
The central concept of this book is a fundamental one: one technology will not shape the future.
Rather, Salim focuses on the impact of five rapidly growing sectors: artificial intelligence, biotechnology, energy, robotics, and blockchain.
He believes these industries are not separate forces but rather are interwoven and will help drive the next 10 years.
It's a mindset that's characterized by patience and planning, not by following every trend.
“The biggest returns of this decade will come from convergence, not specialization,” Salim says.
Salim Elhila's Unusual Creative Side
Salim's career path is focused on strategy, technology, and long-term thinking, but there's a side to him that many people don't anticipate.
When he's not focused on business and research, he can be found creating and performing as SYLAM, a melodic house artist.
It's a different world from research and company building, but there are a lot of similarities, Salim believes.
Both require creativity. Both require discipline. They both are about making experiences for people.
As SYLAM, his shows have included opening for Rampa and a sunrise hot-air-balloon set at the Beyond Fears Festival in Marrakech.
Music is another creative outlet for someone who is focused on building and creating across different fields.
A Founder Built Around Contrasts
One reason why Salim's story is unique is that he can't be placed into a single category.
Moroccan and French by heritage, a Dubai resident, and part of the international business scene, he is active in creative spaces across different cultures.
He is also a co-owner of Beyond Members Club, a provider of luxury experiences and events in destinations such as Monaco and Cannes.
Business, creativity, and culture all reflect his broader belief that a person should not be limited to just one identity.
Looking Beyond the Current Moment
As Salim moves into the next phase, he is spending more time on long-term development.
Under Future Finance, he intends to expand the institutional research platform he founded, with technology convergence as its core concept.
The vision isn't about chasing the next click or trend.
It's the idea of creating something that's going to have a long-term impact.
In the fast-paced, attention-driven world of the internet, with its need for quick data and immediate attention, Salim Elhila's approach is countercultural.
Less noise. More structure.
Fewer short-term moments. Greater focus on the decades ahead.