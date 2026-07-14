Hollywood Goes Green? New Carbon Offset Pilot Aims to Clean Up Film and TV's Hidden Footprint

Atlantic Media Group PLC says it will begin measuring production emissions in 2027 and support methane reduction by funding the plugging of abandoned oil and gas wells.

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A new partnership between the Well Done Foundation and Atlantic Media Group PLC (AMG) is taking aim at one of the entertainment industry’s least glamorous realities: the carbon footprint behind film and television production. The two organizations announced a new production-based carbon offset pilot that will focus on measuring emissions from film, television, and media projects, then supporting methane reduction efforts by plugging abandoned and orphaned oil and gas wells across the United States. According to the announcement, the collaboration is designed as a pilot program and future case study for the creative industry, offering production companies a more structured way to calculate emissions, reduce what they can, and make environmental claims only after the offset work has actually been completed.

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Under the agreement, AMG will begin assessing the carbon footprint of participating productions in 2027, with contributions to the Well Done Foundation tied to those production-specific emissions totals. In return, the foundation will issue carbon credits, offset documentation, and offset certificates once the underlying work has been completed under its verification and credit issuance procedures. "Film and television production can be an extremely wasteful industry, especially when travel, energy use, transportation, lodging and production logistics are considered," said Lynn Scheid, chairman of the board of directors for Atlantic Media Group PLC.

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Scheid said the company is not treating the initiative as a publicity move, but as an effort to bring more accountability to production operations. "If we are going to talk about environmental responsibility, we should at least know what our own footprint looks like," added Scheid. According to the release, Scheid has directed the company’s producers, line producers, executive producers and leadership team to begin calculating not only the emissions from each production, but also the footprint associated with office, operational and broader corporate activities. The Well Done Foundation’s role centers on locating, measuring, plugging and restoring abandoned and orphaned oil and gas. Methane is widely regarded as a particularly potent greenhouse gas, and the foundation says the benefit of well plugging is that emissions can be stopped directly at the source once the work is completed.

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