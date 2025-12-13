EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Planning Second Intimate England Wedding After Moving Their Family Out of Tinseltown and Overseas

The couple and their daughters, Esmeralda, 11, and Amada, 9, are living in an exclusive area, also home to other A-listers, including Harry Styles, Jude Law and Emma Thompson.

An insider said: "The wedding won't be grand or large-scale.

"That's not their style. But they want to celebrate this new chapter of their lives as a couple. Having a second ceremony is a perfect way to do that."

Back in 2022, the actress appeared to reveal the two secretly wed during a television appearance.

Mendes and Gosling met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines back in 2011, in which they played a couple with an infant son.