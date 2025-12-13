EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Planning Second Intimate England Wedding After Moving Their Family Out of Tinseltown and Overseas
Dec. 13 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes plan to have a second wedding, this time in England, after leaving Hollywood in the rear-view mirror, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Loving The Lifestyle
Gosling, 45, has been filming the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter in London. Mendes, 51, with whom he tied the knot in 2022, is rumored to play his onscreen wife in the sci-fi epic.
"They love the laid-back lifestyle in London," said the source. "It's easy for them to move around unrecognized there."
The couple and their daughters, Esmeralda, 11, and Amada, 9, are living in an exclusive area, also home to other A-listers, including Harry Styles, Jude Law and Emma Thompson.
An insider said: "The wedding won't be grand or large-scale.
"That's not their style. But they want to celebrate this new chapter of their lives as a couple. Having a second ceremony is a perfect way to do that."
Back in 2022, the actress appeared to reveal the two secretly wed during a television appearance.
Mendes and Gosling met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines back in 2011, in which they played a couple with an infant son.