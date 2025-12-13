Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Ryan Gosling
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Planning Second Intimate England Wedding After Moving Their Family Out of Tinseltown and Overseas

Mendes and Gosling are planning an intimate second wedding in England to mark their new chapter abroad.
Source: MEGA

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes plan a second intimate England wedding after moving their family overseas.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 13 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes plan to have a second wedding, this time in England, after leaving Hollywood in the rear-view mirror, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Loving The Lifestyle

Article continues below advertisement
Harry Styles is among the A-listers living near Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes in their exclusive London neighborhood.
Source: MEGA

Harry Styles is among the A-listers living near Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes in their exclusive London neighborhood.

Article continues below advertisement

Gosling, 45, has been filming the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter in London. Mendes, 51, with whom he tied the knot in 2022, is rumored to play his onscreen wife in the sci-fi epic.

"They love the laid-back lifestyle in London," said the source. "It's easy for them to move around unrecognized there."

Article continues below advertisement
The insider noted Gosling and Mendes prefer a modest second ceremony to mark their new chapter.
Source: MEGA

The insider noted Gosling and Mendes prefer a modest second ceremony to mark their new chapter.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
June Lockhart's secret adventures have emerged after the TV icon's death at 100.

EXCLUSIVE: June Lockhart's Secret Adventures Revealed After TV Icon Dies at 100 — Co-stars Call Her an 'Adventurous and Uncompromising Lady'

Reclusive Warren Beatty has become a hermit, locking himself away in his lavish mansion in the Hollywood Hills

EXCLUSIVE: Warren Beatty’s ‘Sad Decline’ Sparks Fears as Hollywood Legend Becomes a Reclusive Hermit — ‘He Hates Socializing and Refuses to Leave His Mansion’

The couple and their daughters, Esmeralda, 11, and Amada, 9, are living in an exclusive area, also home to other A-listers, including Harry Styles, Jude Law and Emma Thompson.

An insider said: "The wedding won't be grand or large-scale.

"That's not their style. But they want to celebrate this new chapter of their lives as a couple. Having a second ceremony is a perfect way to do that."

Back in 2022, the actress appeared to reveal the two secretly wed during a television appearance.

Mendes and Gosling met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines back in 2011, in which they played a couple with an infant son.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.