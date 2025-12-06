EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Say Goodbye to Hollywood! Private Couple Flees Tinseltown to Settle Down in London for More 'Privacy'

"They love the laid-back lifestyle in London. It's easy for them to move around unrecognized there," said a source.

"Besides that, Eva's made some friends, which is a big deal for her as she's been such a recluse in recent years."

The couple and their daughters, Esmeralda, 11, and Amada Lee, 9, are living in an exclusive area that's also home to other A-listers, including Harry Styles, Jude Law and Emma Thompson.

Sources said it's an ideal spot for the family, with the Hollywood hunk, 45, filming the upcoming movie Star Wars: Starfighter in London. Mendes, 51, is rumored to play his wife in the sci-fi epic.

"They made this pact around a year ago that they'd do more traveling as a family, which happened to coincide with Ryan landing his part in Starfighter," revealed the insider.

"But even without that work incentive, they were keen to get out of America. Los Angeles, especially, had gotten stale and boring to them for many reasons."