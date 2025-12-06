EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Say Goodbye to Hollywood! Private Couple Flees Tinseltown to Settle Down in London for More 'Privacy'
Dec. 6 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have put down roots in England and plan to hold a loved-up second wedding ceremony there, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After turning their backs on Hollywood, the super-private pair have vowed to remain across the pond for the foreseeable future, according to insiders.
Gosling and Mendes Embrace London Life
"They love the laid-back lifestyle in London. It's easy for them to move around unrecognized there," said a source.
"Besides that, Eva's made some friends, which is a big deal for her as she's been such a recluse in recent years."
The couple and their daughters, Esmeralda, 11, and Amada Lee, 9, are living in an exclusive area that's also home to other A-listers, including Harry Styles, Jude Law and Emma Thompson.
Sources said it's an ideal spot for the family, with the Hollywood hunk, 45, filming the upcoming movie Star Wars: Starfighter in London. Mendes, 51, is rumored to play his wife in the sci-fi epic.
"They made this pact around a year ago that they'd do more traveling as a family, which happened to coincide with Ryan landing his part in Starfighter," revealed the insider.
"But even without that work incentive, they were keen to get out of America. Los Angeles, especially, had gotten stale and boring to them for many reasons."
Neighborhood Swoons Over Gosling
Not surprisingly, the Notebook heartthrob has been a huge hit in the neighborhood, sources said.
"He's here and so delightful chatting to everyone at the school gate – such a lovely man," said a local resident.
"And everyone can't stop talking about how good-looking he is. The moms are practically drooling over him."
Couple Plans Cozy U.K. Christmas
With the family comfortably settled, the couple – who met in 2011 on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines and tied the knot in 2022 – are looking forward to the holidays, sources said.
Added the insider: "Eva and Ryan are planning a romantic Christmas in England, plus they're looking to tie the knot there in the very near future.
"The wedding won't be grand or large-scale. That's not their style, but they want to celebrate this new chapter of their lives as a couple.
"Having a second ceremony is a perfect way to do that."