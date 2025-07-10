Russian Minister's Chilling North Korea Visit Sends Alarming Warning — as U.S. Attempts to Broker Ukraine Peace
Russia and North Korea are bonding and getting closer with one another, as both countries are set to exchange words during a three-day visit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, will travel to the communist state beginning Friday, July 10, as both sides look to get on the same page during Russia's war with Ukraine.
A Warning To The World?
According to reports, Lavrov was invited by the country’s Foreign Ministry; however, it is unknown where he would be planning to meet North Korea's controversial leader, Kim Jong Un.
Russia’s top security official, Sergei Shoigu, already met Kim in Pyongyang back in June, and revealed North Korea had decided to send thousands of military construction workers to Russia’s Kursk region to help rebuild the war-torn area amid their war with Ukraine.
Kim also sent thousands of combat troops and military equipment to help Russia in their fight; and while the two countries have not revealed how many soldiers were sent, United States, Ukraine, and South Korea officials claim it was about 12,000 troops.
Begging For Peace
Meanwhile, there are concerns Kim, 41, wants major technology transfers from Russia in return, which may up the threat posed by his military nuclear program, and set off World War 3 fears.
However, on Thursday, July 10, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Lavrov and is said to have exchanged ideas for Ukraine peace talks.
Rubio explained: "I think it’s a new and a different approach. I wouldn’t characterize it as something that guarantees peace, but it’s a concept that, you know, that I’ll take back to the president."
But President Trump may not be all about it, as according to Rubio, the 79-year-old added was "disappointed and frustrated that there’s not been more flexibility on the Russian side" for peace.
"We need to see a roadmap moving forward about how this conflict can conclude. And then we shared some ideas about what that might look like,” Rubio said of the almost hour-long meeting. "We’re going to continue to stay involved where we see opportunities to make a difference."
Lavrov also confirmed the meeting took place, and said in a statement: "Both countries reaffirmed their mutual commitment to finding peaceful solutions to conflicts, restoring Russian-American economic and humanitarian cooperation, and unimpeded contact between the societies of the two countries, something which could be facilitated by resuming direct air traffic.
"The importance of further work to normalize bilateral diplomatic relations was also emphasized."
Trump V. Putin
Recently, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone for an hour, a conversation that seemed to change how the former reality star felt about his fellow leader.
Trump, who once drooled over Putin, calling him a "nice gentleman," has now changed his tune.
"We get a lot of bull--- thrown at us by Putin, if you want to know the truth," Trump told reporters on Tuesday during a Cabinet meeting. "He’s very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless."
The president also made clear he wanted to equip "brave" Ukrainians with defensive arms against Russia, as Putin "is not treating human beings right."
"He’s killing too many people, so we’re sending some defensive weapons to Ukraine, and I’ve approved that," he confirmed.