Meanwhile, there are concerns Kim, 41, wants major technology transfers from Russia in return, which may up the threat posed by his military nuclear program, and set off World War 3 fears.

However, on Thursday, July 10, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Lavrov and is said to have exchanged ideas for Ukraine peace talks.

Rubio explained: "I think it’s a new and a different approach. I wouldn’t characterize it as something that guarantees peace, but it’s a concept that, you know, that I’ll take back to the president."

But President Trump may not be all about it, as according to Rubio, the 79-year-old added was "disappointed and frustrated that there’s not been more flexibility on the Russian side" for peace.