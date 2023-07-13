Russia Authorities Arrest Transgender Activist for 'High Treason'
A Russian transgender rights activist was accused of "high treason" by the Kremlin and was arrested for allegedly "providing financial support" to Ukraine's armed forces, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Russian Secret Service agents arrested the activist on Thursday.
Dramatic video footage captured the suspect pleading for help as FSB agents forcefully handcuffed them and placed them in the back of a van.
In a statement from the FSB, the unnamed suspect was identified as a "Russian citizen" who resided in the Oryol region.
The FSB said authorities, "stopped the illegal activities of a Russian citizen, resident of the Oryol region, involved in high treason for providing financial aid to the armed forces of Ukraine."
The suspect's arrest was captured on camera and distributed by Russian state media.
In the video, armed agents held the suspect against a wall. The activist cried out for help before being handcuffed and thrown into the back of a van.
The FSB claimed that the suspect worked for OVD-Info, a Russia-based independent human rights media group. Founded in 2011, the group aimed to promote freedom of expression while fighting political persecution.
The Kremlin accused the suspect of "high treason" for allegedly arranging payments to various Ukraine-based organizations.
The FSB claimed the payments were arranged "in order to finance" the Ukrainian military. Under Russian law, high treason was punishable with life imprisonment.
The trans activist's arrest aligned with an anti-transgender bill that passed a second reading in the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament.