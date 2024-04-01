Investigation Reveals Suspected Russian Intelligence Link to Mysterious Havana Syndrome Attacks Against U.S. Officials: Report
60 Minutes host Scott Pelley and his team of producers recently delved into the ongoing investigation of Havana Syndrome – the mysterious ailment afflicting U.S. national security officials, diplomats, and their families around the world.
RadarOnline.com has learned that the investigation, now in its fifth year, uncovered alarming connections to a highly secretive Russian intelligence unit and its alleged use of acoustic weapons.
Lt. Col. Greg Edgreen, who reportedly spearheaded the Pentagon investigation into the matter, declared with near certainty that the attacks were orchestrated by Russia as part of a broader scheme to incapacitate U.S. officials globally.
The most compelling revelation came in the form of a "receipt" for acoustic weapons testing attributed to the same Russian intelligence unit implicated in the Havana Syndrome incidents.
Investigative journalist Christo Grozev also reportedly played a pivotal role in unravelling the mystery.
Grozev's prior exposés on high-profile poisoning cases led him to uncover the existence of Unit 29155 – a covert Russian intelligence unit involved in secret operations that used advanced technologies such as acoustic energy weapons.
Grozev's discovery of a document linking Unit 29155 to such a weapon marked a significant breakthrough in the lengthy investigation.
The investigative team also disclosed multiple instances where U.S. officials, who were initially targeted while stationed abroad, would then face and suffer subsequent attacks upon returning to the United States.
Victims reported hearing unusual sounds prior to experiencing a range of debilitating symptoms that included everything from memory loss to vestibular damage.
"It was like this piercing feeling on the side of my head…and I got like, vertigo. I was unsteady,” Olivia Troye, a former Homeland Security and counterterrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence, told 60 Minutes. “I felt nauseous. I was somewhat disoriented.”
"I went to the window, opened up my window, looked down at the street,” Miles Taylor, the then-deputy chief of staff for the Department of Homeland Security, said regarding an incident in 2018. “I see a white van, and the van's brake lights turned on. And it pulled off and it sped away."
Taylor said that he felt “off” and “sick” the next day and, roughly five weeks later, suffered "concussion-like symptoms.”
Other incidents in Tbilisi, Georgia that involved suspected ties to Unit 29155 further underscored the far-reaching impact of the mysterious Havana Syndrome attacks.
Meanwhile, further investigation into the Havana Syndrome incidents explored the use of microwave technology as a possible weapon.
Physicist James Benford highlighted the damaging effects of portable microwave transmitters that are said to be adept at penetrating walls and inflicting harm on brain tissues.
Despite these latest revelations uncovered by 60 Minutes on Sunday night, lingering uncertainties regarding the Havana Syndrome incidents persist.
60 Minutes producers Oriana Zill de Granados and Michael Rey noted the absence of definitive evidence pinpointing the culprits behind the attacks, while conflicting assessments from intelligence agencies around the world only added to the ambiguity surrounding the origins of the mysterious Havana Syndrome.