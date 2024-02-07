Embattled Rap Mogul Russell Simmons Dragged Into Abuse Lawsuit Against Music Exec L.A. Reid
Disgraced rap mogul Russell Simmons is expected to be dragged into the bombshell sexual abuse lawsuit filed against famed music producer L.A. Reid, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Court documents filed in Manhattan federal court showed the former head of Arista, Epic, and Def Jam Records wants his accuser, Drew Dixon, to turn over all documents and electronic messages related to abuse allegations she made against Simmons.
Dixon, a former music exec, accused the 67-year-old Reid of twice assaulting her about 20 years ago during her time at Arista, claiming he allegedly retaliated against her professionally when she rebuffed his sexual advances.
Court documents showed the legal combatants were trying to hash out what evidence they planned to use in the epic court battle. The pair influenced the careers of Mariah Carey, Usher, Pink, Whitney Houston, and Carlos Santana, among other superstars who could also be dragged into the courtroom brawl.
Dixon revealed in 2017 that she was allegedly raped by Simmons, the co-founder of Def Jam, in 1995 — an allegation Reid plans to use in his own defense, according to court documents.
Reid seeks all “documents related to [Dixon] sexual assault or sexual harassment allegations against Russell Simmons, including public statements, legal correspondence, and any agreements,” according to a joint discovery report filed by their respective legal teams.
“[Dixon’s] communications with any individual regarding Defendant, Russell Simmons, and any other individuals who allegedly sexually harassed or assaulted her, and/or interfered with her career success.”
Simmons, who was accused of sexually assaulting 18 women, has denied the allegations.
Reid also seeks Dixon’s “psychological, psychiatric, therapeutic and/or counseling records,” according to the documents filed by renowned New York attorney Bobbi Sternheim, who served as the lead defense attorney for convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.
Reid has vehemently denied the allegations and hired renowned Los Angeles pit-bull defense attorney Shawn Holley, who represented convicted rapist and Scientologist Danny Masterson.
Dixon meanwhile wants Reid to fork over the flight logs for his private jet, surveillance footage from Arista Records’ offices, and all documents and files related to the company’s events, retreats, and music artists, along with a bucket of HR documents.
Dixon’s powerhouse legal team is Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, the renowned firm that scored a $290 million settlement against JPMorgan Chase for allegedly facilitating cash payments to Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking victims and lackeys.
The court documents also indicated Reid plans to push back on Dixon’s discovery demands.
“[Reid] anticipates objecting and/or moving to quash if the parties are unable to reach agreement on limiting the scope of the served discovery,” the documents stated.