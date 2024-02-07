Embattled Rap Mogul Russell Simmons Dragged Into Abuse Lawsuit Against Music Exec L.A. Reid

Disgraced rap mogul Russell Simmons is expected to be dragged into the bombshell sexual abuse lawsuit filed against famed music producer L.A. Reid, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Court documents filed in Manhattan federal court showed the former head of Arista, Epic, and Def Jam Records wants his accuser, Drew Dixon, to turn over all documents and electronic messages related to abuse allegations she made against Simmons.

Dixon, a former music exec, accused the 67-year-old Reid of twice assaulting her about 20 years ago during her time at Arista, claiming he allegedly retaliated against her professionally when she rebuffed his sexual advances.