Nicolet Law: A Look at Russell Nicolet's Journey into Personal Injury Law Source: Russel Nicolet By: Radar Staff Jun. 3 2024, Published 3:00 a.m. ET

Few fields are as turbulent and filled with varying opinions and high emotions as the justice system. This is true in many areas of law, and in personal injury, specifically, Russell Nicolet of Nicolet Law has carved out a remarkable path. His journey is one of perseverance, continuous learning, and a steadfast dedication to helping those in need. From unassuming beginnings to expanding his practice across three states, Russell’s story is evidence of the impact that one person can make in the lives of many others.

For Russell, deciding to make the move into the legal profession was not just a simple career choice, but a decision propelled by a deep-seated and profound desire to make a genuine difference in people's lives. It is a passion for assisting others that drives personal injury attorneys in the U.S., Australia, and across the world, and to perfectly sum up this driving force to become a lawyer, Russell simply reasons, “The ability to work with people that need help in different situations, and then be able to actually help them.”

Source: Russel Nicolet

Nevertheless, his journey was not without its challenges along the way. Russell recalls being the first in his family to go to law school, completely unaware of what to expect. Still, he embraced the challenge, unceasingly striving to advance his abilities and comprehension. “Improving my skills, my knowledge, and finding some early mentors in the legal profession that were kind enough to give me a hand,” Russell says about his early days in the field.

Moreover, what truly places Russell into a league of his own within the industry is his constant, unrelenting dedication to continual learning and growth at all times. Appreciating the fact that true quality has no limitations, Russell expanded his learning beyond Wisconsin and Minnesota, seeking out the best injury law attorneys in the U.S. to train with and learn from.

Source: Russel Nicolet

Russell's career has been punctuated by numerous accolades and achievements thus far. The passionate attorney has been recognized as a Top 40 Under 40 Trial Lawyer and a Top 100 Trial Lawyer by the National Trial Lawyers Association. Additionally, he has been honored as a Super Lawyer by Super Lawyers Magazine. However, Russell doesn’t feel as though these accomplishments are the most prominent highlights of his career. For him, the results he has achieved for his clients are the most rewarding experiences. Russell has obtained some of the largest settlements and verdicts in various counties to guide and support his colleagues at Nicolet Law in achieving outstanding outcomes. His focus persists in one area, which rests entirely on producing exceptional results for those he represents.

What started as a one-person law office has now grown into Nicolet Law, spanning three States and employing dozens of dedicated professionals. Russell takes immeasurable pride in the growth of his firm but is even more proud of the team that stands behind him. “I am most proud of the excellent folks that work here that come in day after day to fight for the hard-working people and families in the Midwest that need our help,” Russell remarks.

In the years ahead, Russell sees a future where Nicolet Law continues to magnify its reach, helping more people and holding more insurance companies and large corporations accountable. He envisions himself continuing to represent those wrongfully injured across the Midwest, working to ensure they receive the justice and compensation they deserve.