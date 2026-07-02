EXCLUSIVE: 'Hollywood Crippled Me!' — Hobbled Rupert Everett Torches Tinseltown for Destroying His Body

"I ruined myself. Now I'm almost crippled as a result," admits Everett, best known for playing Julia Roberts' gay confidant in the 1997 comedy blockbuster My Best Friend's Wedding.

"I could never be bothered to do all those things, like stretching, which were necessary for lifting weights, because your tendons get tighter and tighter.

"So boring. I didn't do any of that. So now my demise will be musculoskeletal, I think."

Before he got into weightlifting, Everett reveals he took the easy way out to look buff – and ordered up a specially made bodysuit.

"The suit had 'a false bottom, false calves, false shoulders, false everything,'" he explained.

He wore the custom contraption under his clothes – even while he was working.