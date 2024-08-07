Rudy Mawer's Hollywood Debut: From Business Titan to TV Sensation

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

From The Office Desk to Prime Video Rudy Mawer’s journey from the boardroom to the broadcast studio is nothing short of inspirational. "I always wanted to move into TV over the last few years," Rudy reveals. His interactions with the TV stars and celebs showed him how many doors it can open, and the reach it provides. "Seeing the impact that shows like Shark Tank had on personal brands and the future of entrepreneurship was profound. Inspiring the next generation is something I love as I am very passionate about more people being entrepreneurs."

Article continues below advertisement

The concept of "60 Day Hustle" was born from this desire to inspire entrepreneurship. Enter the game show with business challenge elements - it quickly gained traction when Rudy connected with Sonic Gods Studios, a producing studio with shared ideas. Rudy states, “In reality, there aren’t many great business shows, so we felt it was an underdeveloped area but one that is constantly growing. As a kid, everyone wanted to be a doctor, lawyer, or astronaut; now, everyone wants to be an influencer, content creator or entrepreneur. So we said, "Let's make another great series to inspire them.”

Blending Entertainment with Education Rudy’s approach to hosting "60 Day Hustle" is rooted in more than just entertainment. "I approach this not just to entertain, but to also inspire and educate. I want to make great content that people love but also get long-term value from," he explains. His authentic, straightforward style adds a unique flavor to the show. "Maybe it's the English in me, but speaking my mind and being blunt makes good TV. My loud personality, combined with a strategy chess-champion/scientist-brain mentality are a rare combo, and have helped make me very successful. People get a good blend of fun, excitement, and knowledge."

Article continues below advertisement

Life in Hollywood Based in Miami, Rudy has previously mentioned the successive, monthly challenges of flying weekly to LA to film. However, despite the travel logistics, filming in Hollywood provided Rudy with opportunities to reconnect with celebrity friends and dive into the Hollywood scene some more. "The best part of filming in Hollywood was catching up with many of my celebrity friends. I went to the Oscars parties and hung out with good friends in the TV/Movie industry," Rudy shares. From Executive to Reality Show Host & TV Star Transitioning from running multi-million dollar productions to being a host was an interesting shift for Rudy. "It's different filming as a host. Normally, I'm the one running million-dollar productions or major A-list projects like this. For me, it was kind of nice to have the team at Sonic Gods Studios behind it all, and I could focus on the content side more than the operational side that I'm used to as the CEO of Mawer Capital, an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company, and several other brands."

Article continues below advertisement

“The Next Big Thing in Hollywood” "For me this is the first step, honestly. I'm currently signing with a major agency, manager, and looking to grow my career in Hollywood," he reveals. Rudy’s ambitions are as bold as ever. "I generally have wild and big goals most people think are crazy. That's how I built one of the fastest growing companies in America by 31 years old and was running a 300-employee company and billion-dollar brand before 30." Rudy sees the entertainment industry as a powerful platform to shape and impact millions of people. "I really want to get into the entertainment industry as I feel it's the easiest way to shape and impact millions of people and build some really cool brands, which, at its core, is what motivates me and gives me fulfillment."

Tune In & Start Your Hustle Now! Rudy Mawer’s Hollywood debut with "60 Day Hustle" marks the start of an exciting new chapter in his rapid, illustrious career. Combining his business acumen with his dynamic on-screen presence, Rudy is poised to make a significant impact in both the entrepreneurial and entertainment worlds. Tune in and catch this exciting 6-part series, "60 Day Hustle" on Prime Video, or follow him on social media, such as Instagram @RudyMawerLife and @60DayHustle.