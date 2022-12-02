Lipo, Botox & Tummy Tucks: The 'London Bridge' Hacking Scandal That Rocked The Royal Family
Years before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sparked a war with their royal family members, they came together in a panic after notorious hackers, known as The Dark Overlord, claimed they had infiltrated the computers of a top London surgeon to the stars, stealing confidential data and photos of the practice's post clients, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"There are some royals in there," the group boldly boasted in 2017. "We have... databases, names, everything."
They ordered the royal family to meet their pricey extortion demands or the rogues threatened to release the data dump swiped from London Bridge Plastic Surgery — allegedly including shocking photos of in-progress breast enhancements and other surgery.
"The royal family facing blackmail? It's an unprecedented nightmare," dished an insider. However, the royals are no strangers to nip/tuck scandals — not even then.
Ballistic blue bloods reportedly blocked publication of a book that vowed to expose their alleged sordid surgery secrets, which was penned by a former royal physician, known only as Dr. X.
The anonymous medical man claimed that King Charles III's wife, Camilla, had multiple procedures before their 2005 wedding.
Princess Diana — renowned for her fresh-faced beauty — had then-experimental Botox just months before she perished following a Paris car wreck in 1997 at age 36.
"She was obsessed with maintaining a youthful look," dished Dr. X, according to a source familiar with the shelved book.
Even Prince William's fashionable wife, Kate Middleton, was alleged to have had work done. A claim she has categorically denied.
One plastic surgeon speculated Meghan had gotten a nose job before she became Duchess of Sussex — however, she also denied it.
The snooty surgery center targeted by the pirates offered a full range of procedures.
"But that'll be cold comfort to anyone whose files are revealed — especially the royals," the insider snitched.
Plastic surgery woes are the least of the royal family's problems now that Harry and Meghan's first explosive trailer dropped from their upcoming Netflix tell-all.
Going against the King's wishes, his estranged son and daughter are releasing the docuseries, and it's bound to drive the family further apart.