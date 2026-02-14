Royal Insiders Say Princess Kate Has Always Kept Her Distance From Beatrice and Eugenie, and Epstein Files Could Make It Colder

Sources told the Daily Mail that the Princess of Wales and the York sisters "haven't got that much in common," and that Kate is "seldom seen" with either cousin. Eugenie's reported closeness with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is said to have left Kate wary, particularly in the aftermath of Megxit.

A 2016 photograph of the sisters trailing Kate at a Buckingham Palace garden party sparked attention for their seemingly chilly expressions, highlighting the distance that insiders say has existed for years.

"William and Kate don't appear to be close to either of the sisters," a royal source said. "Beatrice and Eugenie were invited to help host a Buckingham Palace garden party once a year, but there's no sign of them being considered taxpayer-funded working royals."