Royal Insiders Say Princess Kate Has Always Kept Her Distance From Beatrice and Eugenie, and Epstein Files Could Make It Colder

split image of Princess Eugenie / Princess Kate / Princess Beatrice
Source: mega

Royal insiders say Kate has stayed wary of Andrew’s daughters, with Epstein fallout threatening to widen the divide.

Profile Image

Feb. 14 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

Royal insiders say Princess Kate has long maintained a cautious distance from her cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

With the latest revelations from the Jeffrey Epstein files, it may make that divide even wider.

Don't Have Much In Common

image of Princess Kate has kept her distance from Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.
Source: mega

Princess Kate has kept her distance from Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

Sources told the Daily Mail that the Princess of Wales and the York sisters "haven't got that much in common," and that Kate is "seldom seen" with either cousin. Eugenie's reported closeness with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is said to have left Kate wary, particularly in the aftermath of Megxit.

A 2016 photograph of the sisters trailing Kate at a Buckingham Palace garden party sparked attention for their seemingly chilly expressions, highlighting the distance that insiders say has existed for years.

"William and Kate don't appear to be close to either of the sisters," a royal source said. "Beatrice and Eugenie were invited to help host a Buckingham Palace garden party once a year, but there's no sign of them being considered taxpayer-funded working royals."

'Wary'

image of Royal insiders say they 'haven't got that much in common.'
Source: mega

Royal insiders say they 'haven't got that much in common.'

The release of the latest Epstein documents has further complicated the situation. Emails reveal that Beatrice was involved in advising her mother, Sarah Ferguson, after Fergie called Epstein a paedophile while apologising for accepting financial help from him in 2011.

While the sisters were largely bystanders in their parents' controversial dealings with Epstein, insiders say Beatrice took a more active role than previously reported.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said the sisters "face an enormous challenge" balancing their public roles with the fallout from their parents' association with Epstein. "Catherine will undoubtedly be wary, given the sensitivity of the situation," he added.

Tense Moment Between Royals

image of The new Epstein files may only deepen the rift.
Source: mega

The new Epstein files may only deepen the rift.

Despite the ongoing scandal, Beatrice and Eugenie retained their titles and appeared with the Royal Family at Christmas last year.

However, observers noted a tense moment outside St Mary Magdalene Church, where Prince William appeared to give Eugenie the cold shoulder—a sign, insiders say, of his cautious stance toward his cousins amid the continuing controversy.

Epstein Files 'Embarrassing' For Sisters

image of A source said the sisters are 'embarrassed' by their parents involvement with Epstein.
Source: mega

A source said the sisters are 'embarrassed' by their parents involvement with Epstein.

A source close to the sisters told the Daily Mail: "They are aghast at what they have read in the latest files. They are mortified by the emails their mother sent to Epstein. It is so embarrassing for them."

While the sisters have matured into "intelligent, polite women," another insider added, their "rarefied upbringing taught them to be just as entitled as their parents," and their relationship with Kate and William remains shaped by years of distance and the shadow of past scandals.

