Royal Insider Drops Prince William 'Affair' Bombshell: Biographer Who Brought Down Former Prince Andrew Claims Kate Demanded Another Woman to Be 'Phased Out' Over Cheating Rumors

According to one royal insider, "Kate was devastated by the rumors of the affair," adding that the couple entered counseling in 2019 as the speculation intensified.

Despite the pressure, the source insisted the pair remained committed to their marriage: "Since the rumors of the affair surfaced back in 2019, Kate and William have been through counseling and, although their marriage can be rocky at times, it's safe to say that they won't split anytime soon."

Reports at the time suggested that Catherine confronted William and demanded that Hanbury be "phased out" of their social circle. Since then, Catherine and Hanbury have not been seen together in public.

While the allegations were never confirmed, the story continued to fuel tabloid fascination. Adding to public intrigue, Hanbury nonetheless attended King Charles III's coronation in May 2023, a reminder of her continued proximity to royal events.