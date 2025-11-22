Royal Insider Drops Prince William 'Affair' Bombshell: Biographer Who Brought Down Former Prince Andrew Claims Kate Demanded Another Woman to Be 'Phased Out' Over Cheating Rumors
Nov. 22 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
A royal insider has dropped a bombshell allegation involving Prince William, claiming that Princess Catherine demanded another woman in their circle be "phased out" over cheating rumors, RadarOnline.com can report.
The insider's account reignites years of speculation surrounding William's alleged involvement with Rose Hanbury, a longtime acquaintance of the royal couple, and sheds new light on Catherine's reported reaction behind palace walls.
Rumors of an Affair
According to one royal insider, "Kate was devastated by the rumors of the affair," adding that the couple entered counseling in 2019 as the speculation intensified.
Despite the pressure, the source insisted the pair remained committed to their marriage: "Since the rumors of the affair surfaced back in 2019, Kate and William have been through counseling and, although their marriage can be rocky at times, it's safe to say that they won't split anytime soon."
Reports at the time suggested that Catherine confronted William and demanded that Hanbury be "phased out" of their social circle. Since then, Catherine and Hanbury have not been seen together in public.
While the allegations were never confirmed, the story continued to fuel tabloid fascination. Adding to public intrigue, Hanbury nonetheless attended King Charles III's coronation in May 2023, a reminder of her continued proximity to royal events.
Rumors Spreading Like Wildfire
Speculation reignited in 2022 when an anonymous tipster claimed to celebrity gossip account @DeuxMoi that it was an "open secret" that a royal family member was engaged in an extramarital relationship.
DeuxMoi does not confirm any claims. Still, the tip sparked widespread online chatter and led to the viral hashtag "#PrinceOfPegging", referencing the alleged sexual details shared in the rumor. While the tip did not name any individual, many social media users linked the story to earlier whispers involving William and Hanbury.
The Alleged Mistress
Hanbury, a former model and political staffer who is now the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, is married to David Rocksavage, the Marquess of Cholmondeley. The couple lives near the Wales family's Anmer Hall estate in Norfolk, and once moved in the same social circles.
The alleged mistress also has long-standing royal ties through her grandmother, who served as a bridesmaid to the late Queen Elizabeth II. She and Rocksavage married in 2009 and share three children.
Through her lawyers, Hanbury has consistently rejected all allegations, insisting the claims are "completely false".
As William and Catherine continue navigating major challenges — including Catherine's cancer diagnosis in 2024, Queen Elizabeth II's passing, and ongoing tensions with Prince Harry — supporters hope the couple can maintain stability amid renewed public attention.