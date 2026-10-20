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Home > Royals News > Royals

Royal Family Member 'Collapses on Busy London Street With 3-Year-Old Child After Cocaine Binge'

Photo of Mahrah Al Nahyan
Source: Crown Prosecution Service

Mahrah Al Nahyan is being charged with child neglect for leaving a child in her care unattended on a road.

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Oct. 20 2026, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

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An Abu Dhabi royal family member has landed in court after being found passed out on a London street after an apparent cocaine binge on June 13, RadarOnline.com can report.

Mahrah Al Nahyan was allegedly taking the drug days before being found slumped next to an unconscious man. A 3-year-old child had been in her care and was found nearby playing next to the busy road.

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Child Left Unattended Near Mahrah Al Nahyan

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Strangers had to care for the child alongside the street.
Source: Unsplash

Strangers had to care for the child alongside the street.

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The 32-year-old was unresponsive when police arrived. When she awoke, she exhibited bizarre behavior, yelling, "This is not a slaughterhouse; why do you care so much? Why are you so worried?"

A video from a bystander shows Al Nahyan on the sidewalk lying next to children's toys.

Prosecutor Rio Pahlavanpour noted how a passersby saw the child unattended with no shoes playing on a scooter, pushing people to intervene as he neared traffic.

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Mahrah Al Nahyan Has Been In Drug Treatment

Mahrah Al Nahyan is being treated for her drug use.
Source: Unsplash

Mahrah Al Nahyan is being treated for her drug use.

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Drug paraphernalia was found on her person, but no drugs were discovered. She allegedly did not take drugs the day she was found and was instead in a comedown. Al Nahyan was said to have "significant remorse and resolve to overcome her addiction."

On October 13, Al Nahyan pleaded guilty to one charge of child neglect at Southwark Crown Court. The court learned she has been undergoing treatment for drug addiction since the incident at the Priory centre in Woking, Surrey.

"The immediate future is she intends to complete all of the steps of a three-month program which will come to an end at the end of this month," her attorney Stephen Vullo KC said.

She plans to transition to a day program in the Guildford area and attend Narcotics Anonymous.

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Mahrah Al Nahyan Will Face Community Service

The judge scolded Al Nahyan for her child endangerment.
Source: Unsplash

The judge scolded Al Nahyan for her child endangerment.

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Al Nahyan was sentenced to a two-year community order with a rehabilitation requirement. She was also fined £5,000, or $6,648, and ordered her to pay costs of £1,000, or $1,330, after hearing she has an allowance of £8,000, about $10,000, a month.

Justice Johnson KC told her she was reckless and showed a disregard for safety.

"For the intervention of strangers there was a serious risk they would be seriously injured or worse," he said. "They could have run away, become lost. They could have been taken or harmed by a stranger and could have become distressed seeing you and your friend unconscious in the street."

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The Emirati Royal Family's Wealth Revealed

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The family is worth over $300billion.
Source: House of Nahyan

The family is worth over $300billion.

Al Nahyan is a part of the city's Royal Family through marriage, but her husband's name is not stated in public records.

The powerful family is estimated to be worth about $335billion, making them the second-richest family in the world. They have massive influence in oil reserves and global investments.

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