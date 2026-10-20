Royal Family Member 'Collapses on Busy London Street With 3-Year-Old Child After Cocaine Binge'

Mahrah Al Nahyan was allegedly taking the drug days before being found slumped next to an unconscious man. A 3-year-old child had been in her care and was found nearby playing next to the busy road.

An Abu Dhabi royal family member has landed in court after being found passed out on a London street after an apparent cocaine binge on June 13, RadarOnline.com can report.

Strangers had to care for the child alongside the street.

Prosecutor Rio Pahlavanpour noted how a passersby saw the child unattended with no shoes playing on a scooter, pushing people to intervene as he neared traffic.

A video from a bystander shows Al Nahyan on the sidewalk lying next to children's toys.

The 32-year-old was unresponsive when police arrived. When she awoke, she exhibited bizarre behavior, yelling, "This is not a slaughterhouse; why do you care so much? Why are you so worried?"

Mahrah Al Nahyan is being treated for her drug use.

Drug paraphernalia was found on her person, but no drugs were discovered. She allegedly did not take drugs the day she was found and was instead in a comedown. Al Nahyan was said to have "significant remorse and resolve to overcome her addiction."

On October 13, Al Nahyan pleaded guilty to one charge of child neglect at Southwark Crown Court. The court learned she has been undergoing treatment for drug addiction since the incident at the Priory centre in Woking, Surrey.

"The immediate future is she intends to complete all of the steps of a three-month program which will come to an end at the end of this month," her attorney Stephen Vullo KC said.

She plans to transition to a day program in the Guildford area and attend Narcotics Anonymous.