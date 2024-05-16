'U Got This - I Love U': Rosie O'Donnell's Private Texts to Michael Cohen EXPOSED as He Testifies in Trump Hush Money Trial

Michael Cohen was supported by his pal and ex-adversary Rosie O'Donnell as he took the witness stand in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial this week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The dynamic between the pair has evolved into a friendship since Cohen, 57, cut ties with Trump, who has famously hurled public insults at O'Donnell, 62.

Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney and "fixer" testified against his ex-boss in New York this week regarding the alleged payments he allegedly facilitated to conceal negative press about Trump and boost his presidential campaign.