EXCLUSIVE: Roseanne Barr's John Goodman Grudge — How TV Trailblazer is Still Raging at Former Co-Star
March 31 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Roseanne Barr says she felt betrayed when John Goodman, her costar on the hit '90s sitcom, didn't tell her he had decided to scale back his appearances on Roseanne in its last season, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"I don't think I heard it from his agent, I think I heard it from the producers of the show actually [that he didn't] want to be on the show anymore," the 73-year-old explained. "I think they said he'll do six of the 24 or something like that."
Felt Betrayed But Stayed Professional
Although she felt like she'd been stabbed in the back, she insisted she still kept things "professional" when they were on the set together.
The two stars portrayed husband and wife Dan and Roseanne Conner on the show, which ran for nine seasons on ABC. But in season 9, the actor appeared on only 12 of the 24 episodes.
He returned for the revival, which began airing in 2018.
Barr said she felt let down that her castmates, and especially Goodman, didn't stand up for her during her various scuffles with the show's execs.
Barr Says Cast Never Supported Her
"None of them supported me in any of the s--t I went through the first show and I just had to sweep it aside and do the show," she said.
"I kind of learned to not speak to anybody on the set when we were filming in a one-to-one personal thing. When we went to work, I was always the character. That's even when I'd break to go get a cup of coffee, I was still the character."
Barr Slams Show After Firing
The reboot was canceled just months after its successful return, following Barr's offensive tweet about former Obama administration advisor Valerie Jarrett.
It was then retooled and rebranded without Barr as The Conners – audiences were told her character had died of an opioid overdose.
The sitcom ran for seven seasons and starred John and many other members of the original cast.
As Barr put it in 2023: "They killed my character... And all of that was to say thank you for bringing 28million viewers, which they never had before and will never see again. Because they can kiss my a--."