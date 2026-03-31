Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Roseanne Barr
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Roseanne Barr's John Goodman Grudge — How TV Trailblazer is Still Raging at Former Co-Star

roseanne barr john goodman grudge still rages
Source: MEGA

Roseanne Barr's John Goodman grudge still rages as TV trailblazer remains angry at co-star.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 31 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Roseanne Barr says she felt betrayed when John Goodman, her costar on the hit '90s sitcom, didn't tell her he had decided to scale back his appearances on Roseanne in its last season, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

"I don't think I heard it from his agent, I think I heard it from the producers of the show actually [that he didn't] want to be on the show anymore," the 73-year-old explained. "I think they said he'll do six of the 24 or something like that."

Article continues below advertisement

Felt Betrayed But Stayed Professional

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Roseanne Barr said she learned from producers John Goodman planned to reduce his role on 'Roseanne' in its final season.
Source: MEGA

Roseanne Barr said she learned from producers John Goodman planned to reduce his role on 'Roseanne' in its final season.

Article continues below advertisement

Although she felt like she'd been stabbed in the back, she insisted she still kept things "professional" when they were on the set together.

The two stars portrayed husband and wife Dan and Roseanne Conner on the show, which ran for nine seasons on ABC. But in season 9, the actor appeared on only 12 of the 24 episodes.

He returned for the revival, which began airing in 2018.

Barr said she felt let down that her castmates, and especially Goodman, didn't stand up for her during her various scuffles with the show's execs.

Article continues below advertisement

Barr Says Cast Never Supported Her

Article continues below advertisement
Despite feeling betrayed, Barr said she remained professional while working with Goodman on 'Roseanne.'
Source: MEGA

Despite feeling betrayed, Barr said she remained professional while working with Goodman on 'Roseanne.'

Article continues below advertisement

"None of them supported me in any of the s--t I went through the first show and I just had to sweep it aside and do the show," she said.

"I kind of learned to not speak to anybody on the set when we were filming in a one-to-one personal thing. When we went to work, I was always the character. That's even when I'd break to go get a cup of coffee, I was still the character."

Article continues below advertisement

Barr Slams Show After Firing

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
King Charles and Prince William clash in all-out war over handling of disgraced Andrew Windsor's Epstein scandal.

EXCLUSIVE: Royal Rumble — King Charles and His Heir William 'Now in All-Out War' Over Handling of Andrew Windsor Scandal

Photo of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

EXCLUSIVE: How JFK Jr. Died Suffering From a Broken Heart — With his Sexless Marriage in Tatters and Wife Carolyn Doing Cocaine

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Following an offensive tweet about Valerie Jarrett, the 'Roseanne' revival was canceled and reworked into 'The Conners' without Barr.
Source: MEGA

Following an offensive tweet about Valerie Jarrett, the 'Roseanne' revival was canceled and reworked into 'The Conners' without Barr.

The reboot was canceled just months after its successful return, following Barr's offensive tweet about former Obama administration advisor Valerie Jarrett.

It was then retooled and rebranded without Barr as The Conners – audiences were told her character had died of an opioid overdose.

The sitcom ran for seven seasons and starred John and many other members of the original cast.

As Barr put it in 2023: "They killed my character... And all of that was to say thank you for bringing 28million viewers, which they never had before and will never see again. Because they can kiss my a--."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.