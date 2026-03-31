EXCLUSIVE: Roseanne Barr's John Goodman Grudge — How TV Trailblazer is Still Raging at Former Co-Star

Although she felt like she'd been stabbed in the back, she insisted she still kept things "professional" when they were on the set together.

The two stars portrayed husband and wife Dan and Roseanne Conner on the show, which ran for nine seasons on ABC. But in season 9, the actor appeared on only 12 of the 24 episodes.

He returned for the revival, which began airing in 2018.

Barr said she felt let down that her castmates, and especially Goodman, didn't stand up for her during her various scuffles with the show's execs.