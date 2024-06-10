Your tip
23-Year-Old Woman Accused of Killing Her 3 Elderly Roommates in Virginia Arrested in New York, Cops Say

Authorities said they obtained a warrant for Venable’s arrest and believed she “may have shaved her head in an attempt to evade detection.”

Jun. 10 2024

A Virginia woman has been arrested after police said she allegedly killed her three roommates, all who were over 60 years old.

On the night of June 4, deputies conducted a welfare check at a home in Fredericksburg, where they found 77-year-old Robert McGuire, 65-year-old Carol Reese and 60-year-old Gregory Powell all deceased from “upper body trauma,” according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Officer, Front Page Detectives reported.

Investigators were able to identify the victims’ roommate, 23-year-old Alyssa Venable, as the primary suspect in their deaths, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On June 6, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office announced they had arrested the triple-homicide suspect.

Around 5:45 PM on June 6, troopers with the New York State Police observed the suspect’s vehicle in Steuben County, New York, and gave chase, officials said.

Authorities deployed a tire deflation device and Venable reportedly crashed.

Venable was transported to a local hospital via ambulance for minor injuries. She is expected to be extradited to Virginia, where she faces three counts of second-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, authorities said.

