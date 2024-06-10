23-Year-Old Woman Accused of Killing Her 3 Elderly Roommates in Virginia Arrested in New York, Cops Say

A Virginia woman has been arrested after police said she allegedly killed her three roommates, all who were over 60 years old.

On the night of June 4, deputies conducted a welfare check at a home in Fredericksburg, where they found 77-year-old Robert McGuire, 65-year-old Carol Reese and 60-year-old Gregory Powell all deceased from “upper body trauma,” according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Officer, Front Page Detectives reported.