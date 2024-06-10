23-Year-Old Woman Accused of Killing Her 3 Elderly Roommates in Virginia Arrested in New York, Cops Say
A Virginia woman has been arrested after police said she allegedly killed her three roommates, all who were over 60 years old.
On the night of June 4, deputies conducted a welfare check at a home in Fredericksburg, where they found 77-year-old Robert McGuire, 65-year-old Carol Reese and 60-year-old Gregory Powell all deceased from “upper body trauma,” according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Officer, Front Page Detectives reported.
Investigators were able to identify the victims’ roommate, 23-year-old Alyssa Venable, as the primary suspect in their deaths, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Authorities said they obtained a warrant for Venable’s arrest and believed she “may have shaved her head in an attempt to evade detection.”
On June 6, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office announced they had arrested the triple-homicide suspect.
Around 5:45 PM on June 6, troopers with the New York State Police observed the suspect’s vehicle in Steuben County, New York, and gave chase, officials said.
Authorities deployed a tire deflation device and Venable reportedly crashed.
Venable was transported to a local hospital via ambulance for minor injuries. She is expected to be extradited to Virginia, where she faces three counts of second-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, authorities said.