Ron DeSantis Calls Off Execution of 74-Year-Old Convicted Murderer With Dementia Just Days Before He Was Set to Die
Oct. 10 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has withdrawn the death warrant for a 74-year-old convicted murderer who was scheduled to be executed on Tuesday, October 13, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The decision came after concerns were raised about William Lee Thompson's worsening dementia, declining mental capacity, and extensive medical problems.
Ron DeSantis Withdraws Death Warrant
DeSantis, 48, signed an order on September 11 authorizing Thompson's execution, but later reversed course in a letter to Florida State Prison Warden Randall Polk.
The governor did not provide a public explanation for withdrawing the warrant.
The move came hours after the Florida Supreme Court rejected Thompson's request for a stay of execution, which would have temporarily halted the proceedings.
Less than a week after issuing the original warrant, DeSantis had appointed a three-member panel of psychiatrists to assess whether Thompson was legally insane.
William Lee Thompson Spent Nearly 50 Years on Death Row
Thompson was sentenced to death for his involvement in the 1976 murder of 23-year-old Sally Ivester in Miami-Dade County.
His co-defendant, Rocco Surace, received a life sentence and died in prison in 1993.
Thompson's initial death sentence was overturned on appeal, but a jury voted 7–5 to recommend capital punishment when he was resentenced in 1989.
Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty argued that Thompson "has an intellectual disability and was described by people who knew him as easily manipulated and dominated by Surace."
Dementia and Severe Health Problems Raised Concerns
The advocacy organization said Thompson's condition had deteriorated significantly during his decades behind bars.
He reportedly has become "gravely ill, has dementia, and requires complete assistance with basic activities such as bathing, using the toilet, and moving between his bed and wheelchair."
Thompson also suffered from heart failure, chronic kidney disease, severe liver disease, blood clots in both lungs, pneumonia, severe malnutrition, broken ribs, and a stage-four pressure wound on his tailbone.
Grace Hanna, executive director of Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, said in September, "He did not know where he was, stated that 'Bush' was the president, and, at times, did not even recognize that he had been sentenced to death."
"Officials never released the findings or explained today's withdrawal," she added.
Attorney Calls for Proper Medical Care
According to the initial executive order, Thompson's legal team said a neuropsychologist evaluated him on September 15 and concluded that his dementia and cognitive decline met the criteria for insanity because he could not understand his impending execution or the reason for it.
Following the withdrawal, Thompson's attorney, Bri Lacy, said his deteriorating condition had been a serious concern.
"Mr. Thompson suffers from dementia and his health is failing — both of which were gravely concerning with an impending execution," Lacy said.
"Now that Mr. Thompson is no longer under a death warrant, we hope FDOC (Florida Department of Corrections) will relocate him to an adequate medical facility and provide the care he needs," she added.