Ron DeSantis Calls Off Execution of 74-Year-Old Convicted Murderer With Dementia Just Days Before He Was Set to Die

DeSantis, 48, signed an order on September 11 authorizing Thompson's execution, but later reversed course in a letter to Florida State Prison Warden Randall Polk.

The governor did not provide a public explanation for withdrawing the warrant.

The move came hours after the Florida Supreme Court rejected Thompson's request for a stay of execution, which would have temporarily halted the proceedings.

Less than a week after issuing the original warrant, DeSantis had appointed a three-member panel of psychiatrists to assess whether Thompson was legally insane.