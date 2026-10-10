Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Murder

Ron DeSantis Calls Off Execution of 74-Year-Old Convicted Murderer With Dementia Just Days Before He Was Set to Die

image of Ron DeSantis
Source: MEGA

Ron DeSantis withdrew William Lee Thompson's death warrant just days before the 74-year-old was scheduled to be executed.

Profile Image

Oct. 10 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has withdrawn the death warrant for a 74-year-old convicted murderer who was scheduled to be executed on Tuesday, October 13, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The decision came after concerns were raised about William Lee Thompson's worsening dementia, declining mental capacity, and extensive medical problems.

Article continues below advertisement

Ron DeSantis Withdraws Death Warrant

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Ron DeSantis did not publicly explain why he withdrew the execution order for William Lee Thompson.
Source: MEGA

Ron DeSantis did not publicly explain why he withdrew the execution order for William Lee Thompson.

DeSantis, 48, signed an order on September 11 authorizing Thompson's execution, but later reversed course in a letter to Florida State Prison Warden Randall Polk.

The governor did not provide a public explanation for withdrawing the warrant.

The move came hours after the Florida Supreme Court rejected Thompson's request for a stay of execution, which would have temporarily halted the proceedings.

Less than a week after issuing the original warrant, DeSantis had appointed a three-member panel of psychiatrists to assess whether Thompson was legally insane.

Article continues below advertisement

William Lee Thompson Spent Nearly 50 Years on Death Row

image of William Lee Thompson was sentenced to death for his role in the 1976 murder of 23-year-old Sally Ivester.
Source: MEGA

William Lee Thompson was sentenced to death for his role in the 1976 murder of 23-year-old Sally Ivester.

Thompson was sentenced to death for his involvement in the 1976 murder of 23-year-old Sally Ivester in Miami-Dade County.

His co-defendant, Rocco Surace, received a life sentence and died in prison in 1993.

Thompson's initial death sentence was overturned on appeal, but a jury voted 7–5 to recommend capital punishment when he was resentenced in 1989.

Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty argued that Thompson "has an intellectual disability and was described by people who knew him as easily manipulated and dominated by Surace."

Article continues below advertisement

Dementia and Severe Health Problems Raised Concerns

image of Ron DeSantis canceled William Lee Thompson's execution after concerns were raised about the convicted murderer's dementia and declining health.
Source: MEGA

Ron DeSantis canceled William Lee Thompson's execution after concerns were raised about the convicted murderer's dementia and declining health.

The advocacy organization said Thompson's condition had deteriorated significantly during his decades behind bars.

He reportedly has become "gravely ill, has dementia, and requires complete assistance with basic activities such as bathing, using the toilet, and moving between his bed and wheelchair."

Thompson also suffered from heart failure, chronic kidney disease, severe liver disease, blood clots in both lungs, pneumonia, severe malnutrition, broken ribs, and a stage-four pressure wound on his tailbone.

Grace Hanna, executive director of Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, said in September, "He did not know where he was, stated that 'Bush' was the president, and, at times, did not even recognize that he had been sentenced to death."

"Officials never released the findings or explained today's withdrawal," she added.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Jack Laroche

YouTuber, 22, Accused of Attacking Autistic College Student for Content — Before Claiming He Was Just 'F---ing Around'

image of Christa Pike

Christa Pike Released From Hospital and Sent Back to Prison 10 Days After Surviving Botched Execution

Attorney Calls for Proper Medical Care

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of William Lee Thompson's attorney hopes he will be moved to a medical facility.
Source: MEGA

William Lee Thompson's attorney hopes he will be moved to a medical facility.

According to the initial executive order, Thompson's legal team said a neuropsychologist evaluated him on September 15 and concluded that his dementia and cognitive decline met the criteria for insanity because he could not understand his impending execution or the reason for it.

Following the withdrawal, Thompson's attorney, Bri Lacy, said his deteriorating condition had been a serious concern.

"Mr. Thompson suffers from dementia and his health is failing — both of which were gravely concerning with an impending execution," Lacy said.

"Now that Mr. Thompson is no longer under a death warrant, we hope FDOC (Florida Department of Corrections) will relocate him to an adequate medical facility and provide the care he needs," she added.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.