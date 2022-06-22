Romain Prevost AKA Monk, Founder Of Orbit, Shares His Top Challenges In The Industry

Prevost is a French-born entrepreneur and crypto expert who grew up in Berlin and pursued a master's degree in business management in Paris. In Paris, he was first introduced to the world of yoga and meditation, which had a profound impact on him.

Prevost returned to Berlin to work as a waiter but lost his job at the beginning of 2020 due to the pandemic-imposed shutdowns.

During this time, Prevost was in huge debt to four banks and going through a breakup.

Meditation helped him regain his confidence and find clarity in life.