EXCLUSIVE: How An FBI Sting Unleashed One of America's Most 'Depressed and Angry' Comedy Acts on the World — As Roots of His Burning Rage Revealed

Dangerfield was known as Jack Cohen as a child, but then decided to go by Jack Roy when he was 19 years old, as he tried to make it in show business as a comedian.

Despite his knack for writing and telling jokes, one thing that held the performer back was his bad attitude. "He had a reputation for being angry,” actor Bobby Ramsen said in the book The Comedians: Drunks, Thieves, Scoundrels and the History of American Comedy, by Kliph Nesteroff.

"They called him Angry Jack. When Jack Roy was working, it was with an edge," Ramsen added.

Meanwhile, comic Pat Cooper described Dangerfield as "very depressed and angry."