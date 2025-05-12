Rod Stewart’s Las Vegas Residency to End (For Now)

Rod Stewart fans recently received some sad news. They will have to wait until 2025 to see their hero perform his 200th residency show in Las Vegas.

While the soundtrack often associated with Vegas may typically be some mash-up of Elvis Presley, the overlapping sounds of casino games, and the rush of water flowing through the Bellagio’s fountains, you can’t leave out performances by some of the biggest names in pop and rock ’n’ roll. Stewart has played at Las Vegas’s Caesars Palace for the last 13 years but regrettably had to cancel a recent show as he suffered from a case of strep throat.

Stewart said, “Most people can work with strep throat, but obviously not me.” (He is a singer, after all.) “I’m absolutely gutted. I’ve been looking forward to this concert for so long.”

“My deepest regrets for any inconvenience this has caused,” said Stewart. “Thankfully, we’ll now be returning in 2025, and I hope to see you all there.”