EXCLUSIVE: Sir Rod Stewart's 'Will' Revealed as His 8 Children's Massive Wealth Surfaces

The British singer, 81, has sold more than 120 million records during a career spanning six decades – and his eight children, born to five different women, have pursued careers ranging from music and modeling to professional sports and business, accumulating widely varying fortunes.

Sir Rod Stewart 's estimated $300million fortune and recent retirement announcement have placed his eight children and their individual wealth under scrutiny, amid speculation about how the rock legend's vast estate could eventually be divided, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

She said: "I didn't ask for it. It just happened... It's not life-changing money, but it helps, and it came at exactly the right time."

Streeter, whose personal wealth remains unknown, has reportedly worked as a caregiver and receives annual financial assistance from her father.

Stewart previously explained: "She was put up for adoption when I was 17 or eighteen, I think. I was absolutely stone broke, and so she was put up for adoption."

The musician previously performed with country duo The Sisterhood before pursuing a solo career and occasionally appearing alongside her father.

Ruby Stewart, 39, whose mother is model Kelly Emberg, has an estimated fortune of between $1million and $5million.

Sean has appeared in reality television programs, including Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew , and established the fashion company Dirty Weekend in 2022.

A former actress and model, Kimberly has launched a luxury home organization business, The Realm, after reorganizing her father's Florida property.

By contrast, Kimberly Stewart , 47, the singer's daughter with former wife Alana Stewart , has an estimated fortune of $10million.

He said: "I'm in a bit of a transitional period at the moment. I'm trying to get into the film industry, and I want to follow my passion. I've made a few short plays, I write a lot of scripts, and I write a lot of screenplays."

Renee Stewart, 34, daughter of model Rachel Hunter , also has an estimated fortune ranging from $1million to $5million.

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Despite widespread estimates of the family's collective wealth, no authenticated will or confirmed inheritance arrangements have emerged publicly.

The hitmaker has nevertheless continued supporting his children financially while maintaining an active performing career into his eighties.

A source claimed: "Rod has spent more than 60 years building an extraordinary career and accumulating a fortune that most people could only dream of. But as he approaches the end of his touring career, there is naturally increasing interest in what will eventually happen to that money and how his eight children might benefit.

"He has a particularly complicated family structure because his children span several generations, have five different mothers, and lead completely different lives. Some have built successful businesses and careers of their own, while others have lived much more privately and have nowhere near the same financial resources."

The insider continued, "The assumption that each child will simply receive an equal share of $300million is far too simplistic. There are properties, investments, existing financial arrangements and potentially significant differences in what each child has already received during Rod's lifetime, but what is undoubtable is that all his kids will be looked after when he is gone.

"Rod has always been enormously proud of his children and their achievements, but there is a difference between helping them financially and guaranteeing them a particular inheritance."

"The fact that he has announced his final tour inevitably raises questions about the next chapter of his life, including how he wants his wealth and legacy managed," the source noted. "But nobody should confuse his decision to stop touring with an announcement about the distribution of his estate."

Stewart announced in September that his Final Encore tour in 2027 would mark his retirement from major rock tours. The performer, who underwent a heart procedure in August, stressed he was not abandoning music altogether.

The farewell tour will begin in Dublin and conclude in Germany.