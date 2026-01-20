EXCLUSIVE: One of the World's Greatest Rockers, 80, Hammered for Making This One Claim About Women

Pete Townshend is facing a backlash after claiming being a young man today is harder than being a young woman, remarks critics tell RadarOnline.com reveal a dated and misogynistic worldview. The Who guitarist Townshend, 80, made the comments while reflecting on masculinity, youth and cultural change, arguing modern society fails to appreciate men and the emotional burdens they carry.

Tougher To Be A Man: Townshend Sparks Gender Firestorm

Source: MEGA Pete Townshend said being a young man today is harder than being a young woman.

His remarks, delivered as the band approaches retirement after six decades, have reignited debate about gender, privilege and whose struggles are heard. The Who musician said men have long been conditioned to suppress emotion and endure pain without complaint, a pattern he suggested continues today. He framed his argument through personal anecdotes and memories from his early career, insisting that expectations placed on young men have rarely been acknowledged. Townshend said: "I grew up in this strange period, but I think even today I am going to stretch it out here. I am going get into politics and sociology, it is tough being a young man. It is tougher to be a young man than being a young woman. Sorry to say that. We are not appreciated. People do not realize that we hide so much of our emotions."

Sports, Pain And Masculinity Myths

Source: MEGA Townshend argued society overlooks men’s emotional struggles.

Article continues below advertisement

Expanding on the point, he linked masculinity to physical endurance and sports. "We get involved in sports as a way of validating ourselves, and if we are in sports, we are told to take the pain," he added. Townshend then recalled an incident on stage in New York, saying: "I remember gashing my hand at Madison Square Garden on a guitar and the ice hockey guy came up and went, 'You want me to fix that?' "And he got out a staple gun and went 'Budum, budum, budum,' and the next day it was fixed. That is what young men are saddled with."

Women Campaigners Blast Out Of Touch View

Source: MEGA The backlash comes as The Who approach retirement.

Women's campaigners have reacted angrily, saying the comments ignored structural inequality faced by females. A spokesperson for a UK-based feminist advocacy group told us: "These remarks are deeply out of touch and read as misogynistic. To suggest young men have it harder than young women dismisses ongoing issues around pay gaps, violence and reproductive rights." Another campaigner added Townshend's framing "centers male discomfort while erasing women's lived realities."

Sex, The Sixties And A Band For Boys

Source: MEGA Townshend linked masculinity to endurance and sports.