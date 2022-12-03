Robin Thicke’s Ex-Wife Paula Patton Demands Lawsuit Over Vicious Dog Attack Be Thrown Out
Actress Paula Patton has demanded a lawsuit accusing her German shepherd of attacking a woman be thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Robin Thicke’s ex-wife has denied all allegations in the suit.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Patton was sued by a woman named Gina Conte over an incident that went down at the actress’ Los Angeles home.
Conte said that she visited Patton’s home in Calabasas on August 2, 2020.
She said while at the home Patton’s German shepherd mix dog named “Bear” attacked and bite her.
In court documents, Conte accused Patton of being negligent and failing to keep her guests safe from danger.
The lawsuit said Conte “was hurt and injured in her health, strength, and activity, sustaining serious and significant injury to her body and shock to her nervous system and person, all of which injuries have caused, and will continue to cause [Conte] mental, physical, and nervous pain and suffering.”
Conte demanded unspecified damages to pay for her medical bills and loss of earnings.
In newly filed docs, Patton said Conte’s claims are barred because she admitted that she herself was “the one responsible for engaging in the negligent conduct” that caused her injuries.
Further, Patton said Conte told her she would not hold her responsible for the injuries. She said Conte wrote her a letter reading, “I hope you know that I, in no way, hold you responsible.”
The actress said she was not responsible for the alleged injuries and has demanded the suit be tossed.
In her original lawsuit, Conte pointed out Patton’s dog had a history of attacking guests. She pointed to a 2018 incident involving a man named Alberto Matiz.
Matiz sued Patton over an alleged attack involving Bear at the same home in December 2017.
The man accused the dog of biting and ripping out flesh from his right arm. Patton denied all allegations of wrongdoing in Matiz’s lawsuit.
She said she had no reason to believe her dog would be vicious. Matiz dismissed his lawsuit before it went to trial.