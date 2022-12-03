Robin Thicke’s Ex-Wife Paula Patton Demands Lawsuit Over Vicious Dog Attack Be Thrown Out

She said while at the home Patton’s German shepherd mix dog named “Bear” attacked and bite her.

In court documents, Conte accused Patton of being negligent and failing to keep her guests safe from danger.

The lawsuit said Conte “was hurt and injured in her health, strength, and activity, sustaining serious and significant injury to her body and shock to her nervous system and person, all of which injuries have caused, and will continue to cause [Conte] mental, physical, and nervous pain and suffering.”